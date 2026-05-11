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Home > Education News > IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date

IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Indore, has released the IPMAT Answer Key 2026 on its official website.

IPMAT Answer Key 2026
IPMAT Answer Key 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 12:07 IST

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IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Indore, has released the IPMAT answer key 2026 on its official website. Students who appeared for IPMAT on 4th May can now view the provisional answer key and response sheet online. The response sheet can be downloaded by students after logging in to the candidate portal of the IIM Indore official website using their application credentials. The Institute has also opened the objection facility for students who would like to challenge their responses. The objection window will remain open till 12th May, 2026, 5 PM. IIM Indore should announce the final answer key later this month after considering all objections in detail.

How To Download IPMAT Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the provisional answer key and response sheet via the official IIM Indore portal. The response sheet will contain the marks given by candidates in the exam.

  • Visit official IIM Indore website
  • Open IPMAT candidate login portal
  • Enter application number and password
  • Click on IPMAT answer key or response sheet tab
  • Download PDF and store it for future use.

Students should do a cross-checking of their answer against the provisional answer key. This will give them an idea of their probable scores even before the official results are published.

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What Is the IPMAT 2026 Objection Process

Candidates are also given the chance to file objections against the provisional answer key in case of any inconsistencies. IIM put online a portal on the candidate dashboard to file objections.

  • Log in to the candidate portal
  • Choose the appropriate option of the question
  • Enter your remarks or any explanatory note
  • Complete the objection procedure before the last date

The objection procedure window opened on May 11th and will close on May 12th, 5 pm. All objections will be examined by institute-appointed experts before announcing the final answer key.

When Will IPMAT Result 2026 Be Declared

As per the timetable set by IIM Indore, the final answer key is expected to be released in the third week of May 2026. The IPMAT 2026 result will be declared by the first week of June.

The IPMAT result will pave the way to the following steps of the admission process: interviews and a number of other rounds.

IPMAT is organised by IIM Indore and other partner institutes for admission to the Integrated Programme in Management, which is a 5-year course. It is an entrance exam that is hotly contested by aspirants across the country.

What information is included in IPMAT Response sheet 2026

The response sheet will have a list of options marked by the candidates while answering the exam. By comparing the response sheet with the provisional answer key, students will be able to figure out their provisional score and estimate the chances of advancing in the next rounds. Candidates need to keep an eye on the official website of IIM Indore for any “updates and announcements” regarding the final answer key, score cards and counselling.

Also Read: NEET 2026 Paper Leaked? Here’s What Rajasthan SOG Probe Found, NTA Breaks Silence

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IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date

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IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date
IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date
IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date
IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date

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