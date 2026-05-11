NEET 2026 Paper Leaked? Here’s What Rajasthan SOG Probe Found, NTA Breaks Silence

A fresh controversy over the NEET 2026 exam arose after Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) found evidence of a large chunk of the question paper being shared with students before the exam. It is suspected that the alleged leak is connected to the Sikar district, one of Rajasthan’s major coaching centres. Preliminary reports suggest that nearly 600 marks’ worth of questions out of the 720 available marks might have found their way to a few candidates almost two days before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam conducted on May 3. Now officials are working to find the extent of the alleged leak and all the people involved in the allegedly elaborate operation.

This has once again raised concerns regarding the security of national-level entrance exams throughout the country.

What Did Rajasthan SOG Find In NEET 2026 Probe

Investigators have disclosed that the leaked material had first been shared with an MBA student who is a native of Churu district in Rajasthan. The person is reportedly studying for a medical degree in a college in Kerala. It is suspected that the material reached the paying guest accommodation operator located in Sikar, who then shared the questions with students taking up residence at the property before the exam.

Officials believe that the leaked questions might have spread further among NEET aspirants through social circles and communication platforms but are working to assess if the circulated questions were identical to those appearing in the final NEET paper.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the Rajasthan SOG has found a paper leak, but a digital trace of the alleged leak and statements of the people interrogated gave the probe a new turn.

How Did Questions Reach Sikar Students Before NEET Exam

Sources connected with the investigation reveal that the investigators are scrutinising the call logs, chat and online communication between the suspects. Management is trying to establish the sequence of how the question bank was passed from one person to another before the exam date.

Sikar continues to remain under scrutiny every time there is any case involving wrongdoing in competitive exams. The city, which has a massive coaching industry for engineering and medical entrance exams, has amplified the anxieties among students and parents studying for various national-level entrance tests.

Investigators have also been looking into whether any financial transactions were made in exchange for the content.

Could NEET 2026 Paper Leak Impact Examination Integrity

The claim has brought up concerns among all the stakeholders regarding the security measures in place for the largest medical entrance exam in India. NEET is the entrance test for admission into undergraduate medical courses in government and private institutions.)

A leak, if proven, could lead to criminal charges for the people involved in the case and would only add pressure on the examination authorities to enhance their security measures for future tests.

Education experts have repeatedly insisted on the need for better surveillance systems, more secure handling of examination papers, and advanced digital monitoring mechanisms to prevent such incidents from happening.

Students and parents are waiting for an official statement regarding the authenticity of the leaked questions and whether it would affect the exam in any way.

What Has NTA Said About The NEET 2026 Paper Leak Allegations

The National Testing Agency said the concerned inputs on alleged malpractice in NEET UG 2026 were received on May 7 and circulated to central agencies for fact-finding the next day. It said it is sharing technical and exam-related data for investigation and a probe by Rajasthan SOG.

The NTA said it employed GPS-tagged question paper transport, AI-driven CCTV monitoring and biometric verification and 5G jammers at centres in the exam. It said an investigation is underway and any action would be taken after fact-finding by authorities.

What Happens Next In NEET 2026 Investigation

The Rajasthan SOG is expected to continue enquiries and forensic work in the next few days. Officials are trying to identify all students who may have seen the alleged question bank before the exam. Further information is expected after investigators finish up their technical analysis of the seized electronic devices and communication logs. Authorities have indicated that action will be taken based on evidence collected during the course of the investigation.

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