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Home > Education News > JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, has released the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 on the official website.

JEE Advanced 2026
JEE Advanced 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 10:33 IST

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JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 has been released by Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee. The students have successfully registered for the engineering entrance exam can download their hall tickets from JEE Advanced official website. The JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be conducted on May 18 in two compulsory shifts. The entrance exam is conducted as an admission test for the undergraduate programmes across the country at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The examinee has to carry the admit card and valid photo identification proof to the exam centre. The candidate will not be given entry to the exam centre if these documents are not presented.

How To Download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the JEE Advanced hall ticket online by providing the login details on the official portal. It includes crucial information about the examination and should be verified after download.

  • Visit the official home page at jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card link on the home page
  • Enter registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number or email ID
  • Click submit
  • The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print out the hall ticket, as you will need it later

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Candidates should bring multiple copies of the admit card so that there are no last-minute mishaps on the exam day.

What Is The JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Schedule

According to IIT Roorkee, the JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be held in two sessions on May 18.

The timings for the exams are:

  • Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon
  • Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Candidates appearing for only one of the two papers may not be considered for evaluation. Candidates will be evaluated on their knowledge of physics, chemistry and mathematics in computer-based mode.

What details are mentioned on the JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2026

The JEE Advanced admit card will have various details about the candidate and the examination centre. Candidates have to ensure that all the information in the admit card is correct as soon as they download the admit card.

  • Details on the admit card will include:
  • Name of the candidate;
  • Roll number;
  • Candidate’s photograph and signature;
  • Date and timings of examination;
  • Examination centre address;
  • Designation for the exam day;

If you notice any mistake in the admit card, you should immediately contact the examination authorities to correct it before the exam day. JEE Advanced 2026 Important Point.

Why Is JEE Advanced 2026 Important For IIT Admission

JEE Advanced is the most competitive engineering entrance examination in the country. It is only open to candidates who qualify for JEE Main and achieve the stipulated cut-off. Admission to IITs, which are amongst India’s finest engineering institutions, is possible through JEE Advanced. Every year, lakhs of students compete for a few seats in the undergraduate programmes. Candidates should also keep checking the official JEE Advanced website for updates about the guidelines for the exam, response sheets and announcement of the result.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet 

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JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

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JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

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