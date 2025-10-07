LIVE TV
Home > Education > JEE Main 2026: NTA JEE Application Demo Link ACTIVE, Check Latest Updates on Session 1 Notification

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently activated the JEE Mains 2026 registration link on the demo.nta.nic.in for the candidates. The test agency will soon begin the registration for JEE Mains 2026 and release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 7, 2025 15:08:20 IST

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently activated the JEE Mains 2026 registration link on the demo.nta.nic.in for the candidates. The test agency will soon begin the registration for JEE Mains 2026 and release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates. 

JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link OUT 

NTA has recently released the demo link for the JEE Main 2026 registration on the official website. Candidates must note that this is not the official link JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration as it’s for the students to prepare beforehand the registration.  Aspirants are advised to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID card, and category certificate in advance to avoid grievances and application rejections.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Demo Link: Click Here

How to access the JEE Main 2026 demo registration link?

  • Candidates can follow these steps to try the demo registration process:
  • Visit the JEE Main 2026 demo registration page at demo.nta.nic.in
  • Read the instructions carefully to understand the registration process.
  • Enter basic personal and academic details to simulate the registration.
  • Verify all entries before submission to get a sense of the actual application process.

JEE Mains 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

Particulars 

Details

Age limit

No age limit

Academic eligibility

Class 12 or equivalent level

Year of the qualifying

Three consecutive years

Class 12th subjects

BE/BTech- Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/ Biology/Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subjects

B.Arch- Maths, Physics and Chemistry

B.Plan- Maths

Required 12th class percentage 

BTech in NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs- 75% (general) or 65% (SC/ST)

B.Arch/ B. Plan- 50% aggregate scores

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 1: Exam Pattern

Particulars 

Details 

Exam Mode

Computer-based examination

Exam duration

3 hours

Exam medium

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Type of Questions

Multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Questions with numerical values as answers

Number of Sections

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Total questions

Mathematics: 25 

Physics: 25

Chemistry: 25 

Total

75 Questions (25 questions each)

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: Exam Pattern 

Particulars

Details

Mode of Exam

CBT exam except for the drawing section in B.Arch (Pen and Paper-based mode)

Language

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

No. of Sections

B.Arch (Paper 2A):

Part 1 – Mathematics

Part 2 – Aptitude test

Part 3 – Drawing test

B.Plan (Paper 2B):

Mathematics

Aptitude test

Planning tests (MCQs)

Type of Questions

B.Arch –

Mathematics: MCQs and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitud- MCQs

Drawing- Drawing aptitude

B.Planning-

Mathematics- MCQs, and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitude- MCQs 

Planning- MCQs

JEE Mains questions

B.Arch: 75+2 (Drawing test) Questions

B.Plan: 100 Questions

Total Marks

400 Marks
First published on: Oct 7, 2025 3:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS