JEE Main 2026: NTA JEE Application Demo Link ACTIVE, Check Latest Updates on Session 1 Notification

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently activated the JEE Mains 2026 registration link on the demo.nta.nic.in for the candidates. The test agency will soon begin the registration for JEE Mains 2026 and release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link OUT

NTA has recently released the demo link for the JEE Main 2026 registration on the official website. Candidates must note that this is not the official link JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration as it’s for the students to prepare beforehand the registration. Aspirants are advised to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID card, and category certificate in advance to avoid grievances and application rejections.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Demo Link: Click Here

How to access the JEE Main 2026 demo registration link?

Candidates can follow these steps to try the demo registration process:

Visit the JEE Main 2026 demo registration page at demo.nta.nic.in

Read the instructions carefully to understand the registration process.

Enter basic personal and academic details to simulate the registration.

Verify all entries before submission to get a sense of the actual application process.



JEE Mains 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Particulars Details Age limit No age limit Academic eligibility Class 12 or equivalent level Year of the qualifying Three consecutive years Class 12th subjects BE/BTech- Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/ Biology/Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subjects B.Arch- Maths, Physics and Chemistry B.Plan- Maths Required 12th class percentage BTech in NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs- 75% (general) or 65% (SC/ST) B.Arch/ B. Plan- 50% aggregate scores

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 1: Exam Pattern

Particulars Details Exam Mode Computer-based examination Exam duration 3 hours Exam medium English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Type of Questions Multiple choice questions (MCQs) Questions with numerical values as answers Number of Sections Mathematics Physics Chemistry Total questions Mathematics: 25 Physics: 25 Chemistry: 25 Total 75 Questions (25 questions each)

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: Exam Pattern