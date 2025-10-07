JEE Main 2026: NTA JEE Application Demo Link ACTIVE, Check Latest Updates on Session 1 Notification

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently activated the JEE Mains 2026 registration link on the demo.nta.nic.in for the candidates. The test agency will soon begin the registration for JEE Mains 2026 and release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.
JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link OUT
NTA has recently released the demo link for the JEE Main 2026 registration on the official website. Candidates must note that this is not the official link JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration as it’s for the students to prepare beforehand the registration. Aspirants are advised to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID card, and category certificate in advance to avoid grievances and application rejections.
JEE Main 2026 Registration Demo Link: Click Here
How to access the JEE Main 2026 demo registration link?
- Candidates can follow these steps to try the demo registration process:
- Visit the JEE Main 2026 demo registration page at demo.nta.nic.in
- Read the instructions carefully to understand the registration process.
- Enter basic personal and academic details to simulate the registration.
- Verify all entries before submission to get a sense of the actual application process.
JEE Mains 2026: Eligibility Criteria
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Age limit
|
No age limit
|
Academic eligibility
|
Class 12 or equivalent level
|
Year of the qualifying
|
Three consecutive years
|
Class 12th subjects
|
BE/BTech- Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/ Biology/Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subjects
B.Arch- Maths, Physics and Chemistry
B.Plan- Maths
|
Required 12th class percentage
|
BTech in NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs- 75% (general) or 65% (SC/ST)
B.Arch/ B. Plan- 50% aggregate scores
JEE Mains 2026 Paper 1: Exam Pattern
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-based examination
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
Exam medium
|
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple choice questions (MCQs)
Questions with numerical values as answers
|
Number of Sections
|
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
|
Total questions
|
Mathematics: 25
Physics: 25
Chemistry: 25
|
Total
|
75 Questions (25 questions each)
JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: Exam Pattern
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of Exam
|
CBT exam except for the drawing section in B.Arch (Pen and Paper-based mode)
|
Language
|
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
|
No. of Sections
|
B.Arch (Paper 2A):
Part 1 – Mathematics
Part 2 – Aptitude test
Part 3 – Drawing test
B.Plan (Paper 2B):
Mathematics
Aptitude test
Planning tests (MCQs)
|
Type of Questions
|
B.Arch –
Mathematics: MCQs and questions with numerical value as answers
Aptitud- MCQs
Drawing- Drawing aptitude
B.Planning-
Mathematics- MCQs, and questions with numerical value as answers
Aptitude- MCQs
Planning- MCQs
|
JEE Mains questions
|
B.Arch: 75+2 (Drawing test) Questions
B.Plan: 100 Questions
|
Total Marks
|
400 Marks