JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card: Release Date, Step-by-Step Download Guide, Exam-Day Rules, and Key Guidelines

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit cards will be released shortly before the exams. Candidates must download the online material, verify the details, and follow the exam-day instructions strictly.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 17, 2026 11:24:45 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) publishes the JEE Main 2026 admit cards roughly 3-4 days before the first session of exams, which will take place from January 21 to 30, 2026. 

Download Process 

The admit card will be made available for the candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in, where they need to log in using their application number and password or date of birth. The steps to be taken are: going to the website, clicking on the link to download Session 1, entering the details, and getting the card printed after it is verified. 

Key Details on Admit Card 

The admit card reveals the name of the candidate, their roll number, and their father’s name along with a picture, a signature, the day of the exam, the time slot, the address of the center, the type of paper (B.E./B.Tech or B.Arch), and some rules such as using only the black ballpoint pen provided. 

Exam Day Requirements 

You need to bring a printed admit card, a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport), a passport-size photo, and a self-declaration form. Besides, the PwD candidates who have their admit cards should submit their certificates to be allowed in.

Important Guidelines 

Coming early is highly recommended, do not take along forbidden items like pens or electronics, and keep the card until a seat is assigned to you. Two shifts are scheduled for the exams; the Session 2 cards will also be issued before April 2-9, 2026.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 11:24 AM IST
QUICK LINKS