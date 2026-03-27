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Home > Education News > J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here

J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB Result 2026 for multiple posts, including PGT (English), TGT (Social Science), and Senior Scientific Assistant.

J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026
J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 27, 2026 15:08:46 IST

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J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (J&K BOPEE) has announced the commencement of the J&K BOPEE Nursing CET application 2026 for admission into the BSc Nursing, BSc Paramedical, and BSc Technology programmes. Candidates can apply online through the official website. 

The application process for J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 has started from 26th March 2026 till 7th April 2026, at 12 a.m. Candidates are advised to complete the entire registration process as early as possible to avoid any last-minute troubles.

What is J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026

The J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 is a state-level entrance exam for admission to various undergrad programmes in healthcare-related courses, such as BSc Nursing, BSc Paramedical, BSc Technology, etc., affiliated to both government and private universities across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The exam is a one-stop examination for admission to professional courses in the Union Territory.

What are the J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 application dates

The official notification has stated that the application for J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 has opened on March 26, 2026. The deadline to fill out the online application is April 7, 2026. 

Candidates need to complete the entire process, including fee payment, before the deadline, as there will be no provision for offline applications.

How to apply for the J&K BOPEE Nursing CET application 2026

Candidates can apply for the J&K BOPEE Nursing CET application 2026 online through the official BOPEE website. They need to fill out the application form using basic details and upload the necessary documents, which include a photograph, a signature, and certification documents. 

Next, candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee via debit card, credit card, or net banking. After submission, candidates should download the confirmation page for future use.

What is the application fee for J&K BOPEE CET 2026

The application fee for J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 is Rs 1,000. It can be paid online at the time of application. Any application without the successful payment of the fee will be ignored. 

When is the J&K BOPEE CET 2026 exam scheduled

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. But the exam date is to be announced by the board. Students are told to regularly check the official website for exam dates, admit card download, and other information.

Why the J&K BOPEE CET is important for nursing aspirants

J&K BOPEE CET is an important entrance exam for those students who want to tread a path for their life in the healthcare sector. It gives a good entry to recognised institutions where specialised courses are offered in nursing and allied health sciences.

Since the number of seats is very limited and competition is high, aspirants should consider this entrance exam as a must to secure admission in these reputed colleges.

So students are advised to be in the loop for official notifications and should prepare well in advance to increase their chances of success.

Also Read: DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

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Tags: BOPEE application formBOPEE CETBOPEE CET 2026CET registration 2026

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J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here

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J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here
J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here
J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here
J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here

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