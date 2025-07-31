Kerala Education Minister flags climate disruption, suggests revising school vacation schedule

Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has recommended opening a wider discussion on shifting the annual school summer vacation from April- May to June- July. The suggestion comes in the midst of rising concerns over monsoon-related disruptions, which often force schools to shut down abruptly and use additional working days to complete the academic calendar.

The minister pointed out that schools in Kerala are frequently converted into relief centres during heavy monsoon spells, influencing teaching schedules. By changing vacation timings to match with the most rain‑prone months, authorities hope to avoid learning loss and protect students’ well‑being during extreme weather. Sivankutty underlined that the proposal is only experimental; any final decision will follow widespread consultations with stakeholders; including parents, educators, and administrative officials over the coming months.

If implemented, this change would mark a relevant shift in Kerala’s academic calendar and require coordination with other academic institutions, both within and outside the state. The minister noted alignment challenges, especially since many educational programs stick to longstanding vacation periods across India.

The government has mentioned that previously implemented adjustments such as extending daily school hours by 30 minutes and adding six working Saturdays to meet required educational hours, will remain in effect. These reforms were aimed at agreeing with high court orders and achieving required education benchmarks under state rules and national standards.

Groups including the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and the IUML initially opposed the timing changes, raising concerns about disturbances to madrassa schedules. However, Sivankutty has called for discussions and assured that productive suggestions will be considered, even as the core policy remains firm.

