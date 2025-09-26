LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download LIC Assistant Administrative Officers Prelims Admit Card

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for prelims on the official website today, on September 26, 2025. Candidate will now be able to download the LIC AAO admit card of the prelims examination at licindia.in using the roll/ registration number and date of birth/ password. The LIC AAO prelims exam will be conducted on October 3, 2025, and the mains examination will be on November 8, 2025. Direct Link is mentioned below to donwload the hall ticket.