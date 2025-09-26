LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download LIC Assistant Administrative Officers Prelims Admit Card

87
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for prelims on the official website today, on September 26, 2025. Candidate will now be able to download the LIC AAO admit card of the prelims examination at licindia.in using the roll/ registration number and date of birth/ password. The LIC AAO prelims exam will be conducted on October 3, 2025, and the mains examination will be on November 8, 2025.
How to download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025?
- Candidates can check and download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 through the steps mentioned below:
Open the official website of LIC, licindia.in, and click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.
Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Log in, and the LIC AAO Admit Card will appear on the screen
Save and download the LIC AAO Prelims Hall Ticket for future use.
Direct Link to download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025- Click Here
LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned
- Date of Examination
Candidate Name
Roll Number
Father Name
Mother Name
Examination Center
Examination Time
Subjects
Subject Code
Exam Day Instructions
Bar Code
LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Shift Timings
|Shifts
|Reporting Time
|Exam Timings
|Shift 1
|8 AM
|9 AM to 10 AM
|Shift 2
|10:30 AM
|11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Shift 3
|1 PM
|2 PM to 3 PM
|Shift 4
|3:30 PM
|4:30 PM to 5:30 PM