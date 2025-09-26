LIVE TV
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download LIC Assistant Administrative Officers Prelims Admit Card

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)  has released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for prelims on the official website today, on September 26, 2025. Candidate will now be able to download the LIC AAO admit card of the prelims examination at licindia.in using the roll/ registration number and date of birth/ password. The LIC AAO prelims exam will be conducted on October 3, 2025, and the mains examination will be on November 8, 2025. Direct Link is mentioned below to donwload the hall ticket.

LIC release LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
LIC release LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 26, 2025 09:54:52 IST

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)  has released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for prelims on the official website today, on September 26, 2025. Candidate will now be able to download the LIC AAO admit card of the prelims examination at licindia.in using the roll/ registration number and date of birth/ password. The LIC AAO prelims exam will be conducted on October 3, 2025, and the mains examination will be on November 8, 2025.

How to download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025? 

  • Candidates can check and download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 
    Open the official website of LIC, licindia.in, and click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link. 
    Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password. 
    Log in, and the LIC AAO Admit Card will appear on the screen 
    Save and download the LIC AAO Prelims Hall Ticket for future use. 

Direct Link to download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025- Click Here

LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned

  • Date of Examination 
    Candidate Name 
    Roll Number 
    Father Name 
    Mother Name 
    Examination Center 
    Examination Time
    Subjects 
    Subject Code 
    Exam Day Instructions 
    Bar Code

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Shift Timings 

Shifts Reporting Time Exam Timings 
Shift 1  8 AM  9 AM to 10 AM 
Shift 2  10:30 AM  11:30 AM to 12:30 PM 
Shift 3  1 PM  2 PM to 3 PM 
Shift 4  3:30 PM  4:30 PM to 5:30 PM 
QUICK LINKS