Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

From the halls of the Rajya Sabha to the edges of the atmosphere, NXT Fellows participate in exclusive one-on-one sessions with world leaders, astronauts, and economic visionaries at NXT Conclave 2026, Bharat Mandapam New Delhi.

H.E Scott Morrison, Former PM of Australia with NXT Fellows 2026.
H.E Scott Morrison, Former PM of Australia with NXT Fellows 2026.

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: March 30, 2026 15:32:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

The NXT Fellowship’s academic program was anchored by an extraordinary series of masterclass conversations, offering scholars direct access to the minds shaping the 21st century. These sessions provided a rare platform for 65 of the world’s most promising young leaders to challenge assumptions and gain insights into the complexities of global governance and innovation.

This year’s cohort brought together a powerful assembly of young minds nominated by their universities for their leadership potential. Representing 37 institutions across 21 nations, the cohort of 65 fellows included Anush Zakoian, Lia Ohanyan, and Benik Balayan from Armenia, Prathyusha Sharvani Sreeramagiri and Robert Michael Meade from Melbourne Business School, Sita Rai, Sonam Choki, and Kinley Peldon from Royal University Bhutan, Ding Ding and Le Shiying from Tsinghua University, Shambhavi Agrawal and Nishi Shah from India, IIT Gandhinagar, Maiwand Safi, Vidya Laxmi Jaishi, and Ackshay Ambekar from South Asian University, amongst others. Each fellow was selected to experience India’s progress firsthand and engage in high-level intellectual exchange with global icons.

The sessions were headlined by a profound dialogue with Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia, who explored the intricacies of contemporary geopolitics with the group. Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament and founder of the NXT Fellowship, held a dedicated session to hear the fellows’ perspectives on India, fostering a two-way exchange of ideas. The scholars also engaged with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on urban leadership and met with Gaganyaan astronauts Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Group Captain Ajith Krishnan, and retired NASA Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly, to discuss the future of space exploration.

You Might Be Interested In

India's Gaganyaan Astronauts in a special session with NXT Fellows at Bharat Mandapam.

India's Gaganyaan Astronauts in a special session with NXT Fellows at Bharat Mandapam.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology shares a candid moment with NXT Fellows.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology shares a candid moment with NXT Fellows.

Beyond politics and space, the sessions tackled the “big ideas” of the decade. Dr. K. V. Subramanian discussed the roadmap for India becoming a $55 trillion economy by 2047, while Ambassador Ajay Bisaria and Harsh Vardhan Shringla provided a masterclass in strategic autonomy and diplomacy. 

Dr. KV Subramanian, India's former CEC holds briefing with NXT Fellows.

Dr. KV Subramanian, India's former CEC holds briefing with NXT Fellows.

Rajya Sabha MP and Former Foreign Secretary of India Shri. Harsh Vardhan Shringla with NXT Fellows.

Rajya Sabha MP and Former Foreign Secretary of India Shri. Harsh Vardhan Shringla with NXT Fellows.

The fellows debated national security with Lt. Gen. P. J. S. Pannu (Retd.), civilizational soft power with Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, and analyzed the future of the energy sector with Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. The fellows were further exposed to specialized sessions with Tejasvi Surya (MP) on youth leadership, Mitali Nikore on economic inclusion, Hindol Sengupta on civilizational identity, Ridhi Setty on AI-driven media, and Sherub Dorji on the Gelephu Mindfulness City provided a 360-degree education. From the “Mindfulness City” concepts of Bhutanese leader Sherub Dorji to the role of AI in journalism with Ridhi Setty, the one-on-one sessions ensured that the 65 fellows left with a comprehensive, multi-dimensional view of the global future.

Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi surya engages with NXT Fellows in a closed-door meeting at NXT Conclave 2026.

Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi surya engages with NXT Fellows in a closed-door meeting at NXT Conclave 2026.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fellowship in IndiaIndia FellowshipNXT Conclave 2026NXT Conclave Bharat MandapamNXT Fellowship 2026NXT Fellowship 2026 NXT Fellowship India Fellowship in India NXT Fellowship Inaugural Cohort NXT Fellowship Masterclasses World Leaders Meet NXT Fellows 2026NXT Fellowship Inaugural CohortNXT Fellowship IndiaWorld Leaders Meet NXT Fellows 2026Young Scholars in India

RELATED News

The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

Iran Confirms Death Of Alireza Tangsiri, Top IRGC Naval Chief Killed In ‘Precise And Lethal’ Israeli Strike Days After IDF Claim Amid Raging West Asia War

Is Pakistan’s Deputy Minister Severely Injured? Dramatic Fall Caught On Camera As Ishaq Dar Slips And Falls During US‑Iran Peace Talks, Video Goes Viral

Iran Launches Missile Attacks For Second Time On Israel, Yemen’s Entry As Houthi Forces Deepens Crisis After Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark

LATEST NEWS

India To Ban Chinese CCTV Brands From April 1: What’s Behind The Sudden Clampdown On ‘Made In China’ Products And What It Means For Users And Market

Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

IPL 2026 RR vs CSK Predicted XI: No MS Dhoni— Who Replaces Thala And Dewald Brevis in Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 vs Rajasthan Royals?

Bihar Political Shake-Up: Who Will Be the Next Bihar CM As Nitish Kumar Steps Down, Check Top Contenders List Here

Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming, Match Preview, H2H Record: Who Has Dominated Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Rivalry? Predicted Playing XIs And Where to Watch

Top Add-Ons to Enhance Your Health Insurance Policy Coverage

ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

Bhole Baba Paar Karega: When And Where To Watch Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s Serial Who Passed Away During The Shoot- Check OTT Platform, Timing, Cast And Plot- All You Need To Know

Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation
Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation
Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation
Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellowship 2026 Cohort Engages with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

QUICK LINKS