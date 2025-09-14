MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: How to Check Round 2 Revised Schedule at mmc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released the NEET UG counselling 2025 for admissions in MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can now check the revised schedule for NEET counselling 2025, Round 2, on their official website mcc.nic.in. According to the recent announcement, MCC have extended the dates for round 2 of NEET counselling 2025.

In the latest updates for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2, there are 1,134 recently added MBBS and BDS seats available, 7,088 virtual vacant seats, and 13,501 open seats in the MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must keep these documents for registering for NEE UG counselling.

NEET Admit Card

NEET 2025 scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport-size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Step 1: Register and pay the fees.

Step 2: Choose filling and locking.

Step 3: Seat allotment.

Step 4: Report to the allotted Medical/Dental College

Step 5: Re-allotment of vacant seats.