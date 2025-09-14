MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: How to Check Round 2 Revised Schedule at mmc.nic.in
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released the NEET UG counselling 2025 for admissions in MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can now check the revised schedule for NEET counselling 2025, Round 2, on their official website mcc.nic.in. According to the recent announcement, MCC have extended the dates for round 2 of NEET counselling 2025.

MCC have extended the dates for round 2 of NEET counselling 2025. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
MCC have extended the dates for round 2 of NEET counselling 2025. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 14, 2025 01:18:01 IST

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released the NEET UG counselling 2025 for admissions in MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can now check the revised schedule for NEET counselling 2025, Round 2, on their official website mcc.nic.in. According to the recent announcement, MCC have extended the dates for round 2 of NEET counselling 2025.

In the latest updates for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2, there are 1,134 recently added MBBS and BDS seats available, 7,088 virtual vacant seats, and 13,501 open seats in the MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

 Candidates must keep these documents for registering for NEE UG counselling. 

  • NEET Admit Card
  • NEET 2025 scorecard
  • Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
  • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
  • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
  • Eight passport-size photographs
  • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Step 1: Register and pay the fees.

Step 2: Choose filling and locking.

Step 3: Seat allotment.

Step 4: Report to the allotted Medical/Dental College

Step 5: Re-allotment of vacant seats.

Tags: MCC NEET UGMCC NEET UG CounsellingMCC NEET UG Counselling 2025MCC NEET UG Counselling round 2NEET UG CounsellingNEET UG Counselling round 2

QUICK LINKS