MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses. According to the latest notification, the registration process for Round 3 will commence on September 29, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 schedule
MCC has published the schedule for the NEET UG counselling round 3.
|Particulars
|NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Dates
|Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by participating institutes
|September 27 to September 28, 2025
|NEET UG Registration and Payment
|29th September to 05th October 2025
|Choice Filling/Locking
|30th September to 05th October 2025 (Payment facility up to 03:00 PM / 11:55 PM on October 5, 2025)
|NEET Seat Allotment Final Result
|8th October 2025
|Reporting to the Allotted College
|9th October to 17th October 2025
Direct Link to Register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) | India
How to register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3?
Steps to Register for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025.
- Visit MCC’s official webpage at mcc.nic.in. Go to the tab for UG medicine.
- In the candidate activities section, click the link for new registration for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3.
- Enter your password and NEET UG 2025 roll number.
- Complete the registration form and pay the required amount.
- Take a printout of the confirmation page after downloading the form.
NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: List of documents required in NEET UG counselling
Candidates must keep these documents handy for the NEET UG counselling.
- NEET admit card
- NEET result or scorecard
- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
- Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof
- Six to eight passport-sized photographs
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- NEET Gap Certificate (if applicable) Provisional allotment letter
NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: Eligibility Criteria
In order to appear in the counselling process of NEET UG 2025, candidates need to meet the following eligibility criteria:
- They must be eligible for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
- They must be registered on the MCC official website.
- All candidates, including the UT of J&K candidates, are eligible to participate in the counselling of AIQ seats and deemed universities.