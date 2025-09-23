LIVE TV
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
Home > Education > MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses. According to the latest notification, the registration process for Round 3 will commence on September 29, 2025.

MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses on September 29. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 23, 2025 10:47:48 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses. According to the latest notification, the registration process for Round 3 will commence on September 29, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 schedule

 MCC has published the schedule for the NEET UG counselling round 3. 

Particulars NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Dates 
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by participating institutes September 27 to September 28, 2025 
NEET UG Registration and Payment 29th September to 05th October 2025 
Choice Filling/Locking 30th September to 05th October 2025 (Payment facility up to 03:00 PM / 11:55 PM on October 5, 2025)
NEET Seat Allotment Final Result 8th October 2025 
Reporting to the Allotted College 9th October to 17th October 2025

Direct Link to Register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) | India

How to register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3? 

Steps to Register for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. 

  • Visit MCC’s official webpage at mcc.nic.in. Go to the tab for UG medicine. 
  • In the candidate activities section, click the link for new registration for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3. 
  • Enter your password and NEET UG 2025 roll number. 
  • Complete the registration form and pay the required amount. 
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page after downloading the form.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: List of documents required in NEET UG counselling

Candidates must keep these documents handy for the NEET UG counselling.

  • NEET admit card 
  • NEET result or scorecard 
  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate 
  • Class 12 mark sheet and certificate 
  • Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof 
  • Six to eight passport-sized photographs
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable) 
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable) 
  • NEET Gap Certificate (if applicable) Provisional allotment letter

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: Eligibility Criteria 

In order to appear in the counselling process of NEET UG 2025, candidates need to meet the following eligibility criteria: 

  • They must be eligible for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
  • They must be registered on the MCC official website.
  • All candidates, including the UT of J&K candidates, are eligible to participate in the counselling of AIQ seats and deemed universities.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates

QUICK LINKS