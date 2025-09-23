MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses. According to the latest notification, the registration process for Round 3 will commence on September 29, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 schedule

MCC has published the schedule for the NEET UG counselling round 3.

Particulars NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Dates Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by participating institutes September 27 to September 28, 2025 NEET UG Registration and Payment 29th September to 05th October 2025 Choice Filling/Locking 30th September to 05th October 2025 (Payment facility up to 03:00 PM / 11:55 PM on October 5, 2025) NEET Seat Allotment Final Result 8th October 2025 Reporting to the Allotted College 9th October to 17th October 2025

Direct Link to Register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) | India

How to register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3?

Steps to Register for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025.

Visit MCC’s official webpage at mcc.nic.in. Go to the tab for UG medicine.

In the candidate activities section, click the link for new registration for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3.

Enter your password and NEET UG 2025 roll number.

Complete the registration form and pay the required amount.

Take a printout of the confirmation page after downloading the form.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: List of documents required in NEET UG counselling

Candidates must keep these documents handy for the NEET UG counselling.

NEET admit card

NEET result or scorecard

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof

Six to eight passport-sized photographs

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

NEET Gap Certificate (if applicable) Provisional allotment letter

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3: Eligibility Criteria

In order to appear in the counselling process of NEET UG 2025, candidates need to meet the following eligibility criteria: