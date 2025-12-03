LIVE TV
Home > Education > Meet IAS Officer, Who Has Been Transferred 23 Times In 19 Years, Not Ashok Khemka, He Is…

Meet IAS Officer, Who Has Been Transferred 23 Times In 19 Years, Not Ashok Khemka, He Is…

His story stands as a reminder that some officers would rather face transfer after transfer than bend their principles.

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 3, 2025 23:12:46 IST

Meet IAS Officer, Who Has Been Transferred 23 Times In 19 Years, Not Ashok Khemka, He Is…

For IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, honesty has shaped not just his image but also the path of his career, a path marked by frequent and sudden transfers. For many officers, transfers are routine. But for Mundhe, he has been transferred 23 times in 19 years.

Typically, IAS officers serve two to three years in one posting. Mundhe, however, has rarely stayed in one place long enough to complete even a single full term. This pattern has made him one of the most frequently transferred officers in India, drawing comparisons to Haryana’s Ashok Khemka, who is well-known for facing repeated transfers.

Born in a small village in Beed district, he is widely respected as a tough, honest and straightforward officer. His first posting in Solapur brought him into the spotlight when he carried out raids on illegal liquor networks. Over the years, he has taken on the sand mafia, acted against corruption, and introduced strict discipline in the departments he handled.

While ordinary citizens often admired his bold decisions, his uncompromising style created friction. His strict enforcement of rules is believed to have upset some politicians and caused discomfort among officials who preferred a more flexible approach. Many observers see this as the main reason behind his frequent transfers.

Yet, despite these challenges, Tukaram Mundhe has continued to perform his duty with determination. His work has earned him several awards, including the ‘Best Collector’ honour and the title of ‘Waterman of Maharashtra’ for his contributions to water conservation.

Mundhe’s journey reflects the struggles faced by officers who choose integrity over convenience. His story stands as a reminder that some officers would rather face transfer after transfer than bend their principles.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 11:12 PM IST
