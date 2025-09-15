Meet India’s Youngest Woman Officer, Cracked UPSC Exam At 21, Skipped IAS And IPS, Chose This Service Instead, Secured AIR…

At just 21 years old, Vidushi Singh has become India’s youngest woman to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination, securing an All India Rank (AIR) 13. Born in Jaipur and originally from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Vidushi’s achievement is a perfect example of hard work, determination, and self-belief.

Vidushi graduated in Economics from the Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). From a young age, she displayed clear focus, which laid the foundation for her success.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is known for its extreme difficulty. It comprises of three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Each year, lakhs of aspirants appear, but only a few make it to the top ranks.

Vidushi’s success, achieved through self-preparation without attending coaching, shows her discipline and strength.

While many aspirants dream of joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Vidushi took a bold and unconventional step by opting for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The IFS is responsible for managing India’s diplomatic relations, external affairs, and representing the country at embassies and consulates worldwide. Choosing this path allowed Vidushi to follow her passion and honor a family promise, according to Zee News.

According to media reports, Vidushi’s grandparents had always hoped she would join the IFS and serve the nation abroad. By choosing this career, she not only fulfilled her own aspirations but also honoured their vision.

Vidushi Singh’s journey is a powerful lesson that age, background, or the absence of resources cannot limit big dreams. Her story inspires countless aspirants to trust themselves, stay determined, and pursue their goals with courage and consistency.

