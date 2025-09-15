This Man Owns World’s Largest Car Collection, Has Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari In His Garage, Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, He Is…
This Man Owns World's Largest Car Collection, Has Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari In His Garage, Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, He Is…

This Man Owns World’s Largest Car Collection, Has Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari In His Garage, Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, He Is…

He owns the world’s largest car collection with 7,000 cars, including 600 Rolls-Royces and rare custom luxury vehicles.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 15, 2025 11:16:21 IST

When it comes to luxury cars, most people think of business tycoons like India’s Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani. But the world’s largest car collection belongs to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah owns over 7,000 cars, making it the biggest private car collection in the world. Among them are 600 Rolls-Royces, including a rare 24-carat gold-plated model, and 25 Ferraris. His love for luxury cars extends to custom-built vehicles specially made to his preferences. Some of these include the Bentley Camelot, Phoenix, Imperial, Rapier, Pegasus, Silverstone, and Spectre.

According to reports, the royal family of Brunei owns 380 Bentley cars, but the Sultan seems particularly fond of Rolls-Royce, with custom models like the Majestic and Cloudesque limousines parked in his massive garage.

All these cars are stored in a giant garage inside the Sultan’s 1,788-room palace, one of the largest in the world. The palace has separate wings for different car brands, creating what is often described as a “parking lot palace” for his automotive treasures.

The estimated value of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s car collection is over $5 billion. Despite this staggering figure, his net worth of around $30 billion is modest compared to Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has ruled Brunei since 1967 and has been serving as the country’s prime minister since it gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1984. While his wealth may be less than some global billionaires, his car collection is massive.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

