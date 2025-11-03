LIVE TV
Meet Mukund Agiwal: The Young Achiever Who Secured All-India Rank 1 in CA Final

Meet Mukund Agiwal, the young achiever who secured All-India Rank 1 in the CA Final 2025. His dedication, disciplined study schedule, and consistent hard work helped him achieve this remarkable milestone. Mukund’s success story serves as an inspiration for thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants across India.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 14:16:14 IST

Mukund Agiwal made news in September 2025, when he achieved First Rank in the All India Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final examination. Mukund scored 500 out of 600 which is 83.33%, highest among over 81,000 examinations which reflect test-takers taking it from all around India. He received one of the highest score ranking in one of the professional examination deemed to be among the hardest examination in India. 

Mukund Agiwal is from Dhamnod, a town in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Mukund’s relentless commitment, and focus was realized with this very successful achievement. Like every aspiring CA, he spent many years preparing for the examination and receiving practical training. A CA’s dream was realized in Mukund’s study hours and willingness to do what it took to overcome challenges.

CA Final Examination: A Tough Challenge 

CA Final examination is bring the last board for students who wish to be certified Chartered Accountants in India; the CA Final examinations typically consist of relevant subjects of advanced accounting qualifications, auditing, taxations, law, finance, also theoretical and practical questions. The pass mark is usually under twenty percent, which bends even more respect for this professional examinations in India among test-takers. 

Other September 2025 Toppers

Beside Mukund, Tejas Mundada from Hyderabad achieved All India Rank 2 with 492 marks (82%) and Bakul Gupta from Alwar secured All India Rank 3 with 489 marks (81.5%). These candidates displayed excellent talent and expertise in the CA Final examinations and are slated for successful careers. 

An Inspirational Message from ICAI President

CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) congratulated the successful examinees. He valued the effort they put into it, along with their family and mentors’ support, and pushed them to contribute positively to India as shining members of the CA community.

This summary is based on reports and official results released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as of November 2025. Information is subject to updates and verification.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 2:16 PM IST
