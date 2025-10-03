MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

MP SET 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released a short notification for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 on the official website. Candidates can check MP SET 2025 subjects and tentative exam dates through the official website MADHYA PRADESH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

MP SET 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Exam Name MP SET 2025 Level State Level Exam Date January 2026 (Expected) Mode of Exam Offline Paper MP SET 2025 Paper 1 MP SET 2025 Paper 2 Exam Duration 3 Hours Negative Marking No Official Website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in

MP SET 2025: Exam Date

As per the official short notice, the MP SET 2025 is expected to be held in January 2026 for the Assistant Professor position in Madhya Pradesh Institutions and Colleges. MPPSC has yet to release the MP SET 2025 Notification PDF that includes exam name, exam date, and more.

MP SET 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the MP SET 2025 through the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Short Notice Release Date 2nd October 2025 Detailed Notification Notify Soon MP SET 2025 Registration Date Notify Soon MP SET 2025 Last Date to Register Notify Soon MP SET 2025 Exam Date January 2026

MP SET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a minimum of 55 percent marks in a post-graduation degree.

Candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC- Except Kigilair/Specially Abled) need only 50% of the minimum marks.

Students from the final year of post-graduation can take the MP SET 2025 exam, but they need to complete the degree within two years with the required marks.

How to Apply for MP SET 2025?

Visit the official website.

Click on the application link.

Fill in the log in details such as name, date of birth, and email ID.

Fill the MP SET 2025 Application Form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form after reviewing it carefully.

Download and print it for future use.

MP SET 2025: Application Fee

Check the MP SET 2025 application fee, as the form will not be submitted without the fee. The fee will be paid online through Net Banking, Debit Card, Debit Card, Credit Card, and more.

Category Fees General Rs 500 (with Rs 40 for Portal Fee) Reserved Category Rs 250 (with Rs 40 for Portal Fee)

MP SET 2025: Exam Pattern

Candidates must check the MP SET 2025 Exam pattern before appearing for the exam.