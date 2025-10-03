LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Education > MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

MP SET 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released a short notification for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 on the official website. Candidates can check MP SET 2025 subjects and tentative exam dates through the official website MADHYA PRADESH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

MPPSC release MP SET 2025 Short Notification. (Representative Image: Official Website)
MPPSC release MP SET 2025 Short Notification. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 11:24:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

MP SET 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released a short notification for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 on the official website. Candidates can check MP SET 2025 subjects and tentative exam dates through the official website MADHYA PRADESH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

MP SET 2025: Overview

Particulars  Overview
Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Exam Name MP SET 2025
Level  State Level 
Exam Date January 2026 (Expected)
Mode of Exam  Offline
Paper 

MP SET 2025 Paper 1 

MP SET 2025 Paper 2 
Exam Duration  3 Hours
Negative Marking  No
Official Website  www.mppsc.mp.gov.in 

MP SET 2025: Exam Date

As per the official short notice, the MP SET 2025 is expected to be held in January 2026 for the Assistant Professor position in Madhya Pradesh Institutions and Colleges. MPPSC has yet to release the MP SET 2025 Notification PDF that includes exam name, exam date, and more. 

MP SET 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the MP SET 2025 through the table mentioned below: 

Events  Dates
Short Notice Release Date 2nd October 2025 
Detailed Notification  Notify Soon
MP SET 2025 Registration Date Notify Soon
MP SET 2025 Last Date to Register  Notify Soon
MP SET 2025 Exam Date  January 2026

MP SET 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

  • Candidates must have a minimum of 55 percent marks in a post-graduation degree. 
  • Candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC- Except Kigilair/Specially Abled) need only 50% of the minimum marks. 
  • Students from the final year of post-graduation can take the MP SET 2025 exam, but they need to complete the degree within two years with the required marks. 

How to Apply for MP SET 2025? 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the application link. 
  • Fill in the log in details such as name, date of birth, and email ID. 
  • Fill the MP SET 2025 Application Form. 
  • Pay the application fee. 
  • Submit the application form after reviewing it carefully. 
  • Download and print it for future use.

MP SET 2025: Application Fee

Check the MP SET 2025 application fee, as the form will not be submitted without the fee. The fee will be paid online through Net Banking, Debit Card, Debit Card, Credit Card, and more.

Category  Fees
General  Rs 500 (with Rs 40 for Portal Fee) 
Reserved Category Rs 250 (with Rs 40 for Portal Fee)

MP SET 2025: Exam Pattern 

Candidates must check the MP SET 2025 Exam pattern before appearing for the exam. 

Paper  Subject No of Questions  Number of Marks Duration 
Paper 1 

First Paper (Compulsory) 

General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude

 50  100  3 Hours 
Paper 2  Selected Elective Subject 100 200  3 Hours 
Total  150 300
First published on: Oct 3, 2025 11:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: how to apply MP SET 2025madhya pradesh service commissionmp setMP SET 2025MP SET 2025 application feeMP SET 2025 application formMP SET 2025 exam dateMP SET 2025 exam patternMP SET 2025 exam syllabusMP SET 2025 NotificationMP SET 2025 registration dateMP SET 2025 registration formMP SET examMP SET exam dateMP SET notification pdfmppsc

RELATED News

UTET 2025 Answer Key OUT: Direct Link to Download UTET Paper I & II PDF, Last Date to Raise Objections
UP NEET UG Counseling 2025: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Check Complete Dates Here | Direct Link
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check RPSC Notification PDF, Vacancy, Eligibilty Criteria & More
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee
MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee
MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee
MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

QUICK LINKS