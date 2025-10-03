MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

MP SET 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released a short notification for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 on the official website. Candidates can check MP SET 2025 subjects and tentative exam dates through the official website MADHYA PRADESH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
MP SET 2025: Overview
|Particulars
|Overview
|Conducting Body
|Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
|Exam Name
|MP SET 2025
|Level
|State Level
|Exam Date
|January 2026 (Expected)
|Mode of Exam
|Offline
|Paper
|
MP SET 2025 Paper 1
MP SET 2025 Paper 2
|Exam Duration
|3 Hours
|Negative Marking
|No
|Official Website
|www.mppsc.mp.gov.in
MP SET 2025: Exam Date
As per the official short notice, the MP SET 2025 is expected to be held in January 2026 for the Assistant Professor position in Madhya Pradesh Institutions and Colleges. MPPSC has yet to release the MP SET 2025 Notification PDF that includes exam name, exam date, and more.
MP SET 2025: Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for the MP SET 2025 through the table mentioned below:
|Events
|Dates
|Short Notice Release Date
|2nd October 2025
|Detailed Notification
|Notify Soon
|MP SET 2025 Registration Date
|Notify Soon
|MP SET 2025 Last Date to Register
|Notify Soon
|MP SET 2025 Exam Date
|January 2026
MP SET 2025: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must have a minimum of 55 percent marks in a post-graduation degree.
- Candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC- Except Kigilair/Specially Abled) need only 50% of the minimum marks.
- Students from the final year of post-graduation can take the MP SET 2025 exam, but they need to complete the degree within two years with the required marks.
How to Apply for MP SET 2025?
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the application link.
- Fill in the log in details such as name, date of birth, and email ID.
- Fill the MP SET 2025 Application Form.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the application form after reviewing it carefully.
- Download and print it for future use.
MP SET 2025: Application Fee
Check the MP SET 2025 application fee, as the form will not be submitted without the fee. The fee will be paid online through Net Banking, Debit Card, Debit Card, Credit Card, and more.
|Category
|Fees
|General
|Rs 500 (with Rs 40 for Portal Fee)
|Reserved Category
|Rs 250 (with Rs 40 for Portal Fee)
MP SET 2025: Exam Pattern
Candidates must check the MP SET 2025 Exam pattern before appearing for the exam.
|Paper
|Subject
|No of Questions
|Number of Marks
|Duration
|Paper 1
|
First Paper (Compulsory)
General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude
|50
|100
|3 Hours
|Paper 2
|Selected Elective Subject
|100
|200
|3 Hours
|Total
|150
|300