NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Management Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Management Colleges in India

The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry.
The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry.

September 4, 2025

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER). 

In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad secured the top position in the Management category, followed by IIT Bangalore in second place and IIT Kozhikode in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Management Colleges in India 

Here is the full list of Top Management colleges in India

INSTITUTES RANKINGS
IIM Ahmedabad 1
IIM Bangalore 2
IIM Kozhikode 3
IIT Delhi 4
IIM Lucknow 5
IIM Mumbai 6
IIM Calcutta 7
IIM Indore 8
Management Development Institute, Gurugram 9
XLRI Jamshedpur 10

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Management Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Management Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Management Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Management Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Management Colleges in India

