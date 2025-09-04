NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Medical Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).

In the 2025 rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi secured the top position in the Medical category, followed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh in second place, and the Christian Medical College, Vellore in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top Medical Colleges in India

Take a look at the top 5 medical colleges in India according to NIRF.