Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip OUT: Steps How to Download through Direct Link

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has recently released the Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 city intimation slip on their official website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates now check their exam city before the release of the admit card and manage their accommodations and arrangements accordingly.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: Date

The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be an OMR-based test. The examination will take place on September 13 and 14, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and verify all details such as reporting time, centre address, and roll number.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: Admit Card

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 admit card will be available on September 11, 2025, on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Admit Card carries crucial details including exam shift timing, roll number, and centre address.

How to Check and Download the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Visit the official portal at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your SSO ID and Password.

Step 3: Alternatively, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the link titled “Rajasthan Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2025.”

Step 5: Download and save the slip, and verify the allotted city details.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 City Intimation Slip- https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.