Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 is set to be announced soon by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Once released, candidates who wrote the examination will be able to download the RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025-26 PDF from the ‘Results’ section of the portal.

The Rajasthan Grade 4 examination was conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025, with around 21 lakh candidates appearing for the recruitment test.

The drive aims to fill 53,749 Grade 4 vacancies across Rajasthan, making it one of the largest state-level recruitments in recent years.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Date and Time

As per recent updates shared by RSSB Chairman Alok Raj, the board is targeting to declare the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 on January 15, 2026. However, candidates are advised to rely only on official notifications for confirmation.

Once announced, the result will be published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Here is the Direct Link to Check Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026

Official Website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Result Section: Candidate Corner → Results

Status: To be activated on January 15, 2026

Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2025-26: What we know about the Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 53,749

Non-TSP Area: 48,199 posts



TSP Area: 5,550 posts

Candidates who meet the Rajasthan Grade 4 Cut Off 2025 will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is Document Verification (DV).

How to Download Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their result:

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the Candidate Corner on the homepage Select the Results tab Click on the link titled ‘Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024-25’ The Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 PDF will open on the screen Use Ctrl + F (or search option on mobile) to find your roll number Download or take a screenshot of the result for future reference

If your roll number appears in the PDF, you are provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

What Happens After Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26? What’s next?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV). RSSB will release further instructions regarding DV dates, venue, and required documents on its official website.

Here are some Important Tips for Candidates

The RSSB website is mobile-optimised for easy access

Candidates can also check results via the Raj-SSO mobile app

Using Desktop Mode on mobile browsers may help with better navigation

Keep a printout or digital copy of the result PDF

With a significantly higher number of vacancies this year, the Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2025-26 offers a broader opportunity compared to previous cycles, where lower vacancy counts resulted in high cut-offs.

Candidates are advised to stay calm, avoid rumours, and regularly check rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates on the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26.

