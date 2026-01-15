LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 is expected today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link and steps to download result PDF.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 is expected today. (Photo: Canva)
Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 is expected today. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 15, 2026 15:58:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 is set to be announced soon by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

You Might Be Interested In

Once released, candidates who wrote the examination will be able to download the RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025-26 PDF from the ‘Results’ section of the portal.

The Rajasthan Grade 4 examination was conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025, with around 21 lakh candidates appearing for the recruitment test. 

You Might Be Interested In

The drive aims to fill 53,749 Grade 4 vacancies across Rajasthan, making it one of the largest state-level recruitments in recent years.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Date and Time

As per recent updates shared by RSSB Chairman Alok Raj, the board is targeting to declare the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 on January 15, 2026. However, candidates are advised to rely only on official notifications for confirmation.

Once announced, the result will be published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Here is the Direct Link to Check Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026

  • Official Website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  • Result Section: Candidate Corner → Results

  • Status: To be activated on January 15, 2026

Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2025-26: What we know about the Vacancy Details

  • Total Vacancies: 53,749

    • Non-TSP Area: 48,199 posts

    • TSP Area: 5,550 posts

Candidates who meet the Rajasthan Grade 4 Cut Off 2025 will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is Document Verification (DV).

How to Download Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their result:

  1. Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. Click on the Candidate Corner on the homepage

  3. Select the Results tab

  4. Click on the link titled ‘Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024-25’

  5. The Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 PDF will open on the screen

  6. Use Ctrl + F (or search option on mobile) to find your roll number

  7. Download or take a screenshot of the result for future reference

If your roll number appears in the PDF, you are provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

What Happens After Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26? What’s next?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV). RSSB will release further instructions regarding DV dates, venue, and required documents on its official website.

Here are some Important Tips for Candidates

  • The RSSB website is mobile-optimised for easy access

  • Candidates can also check results via the Raj-SSO mobile app

  • Using Desktop Mode on mobile browsers may help with better navigation

  • Keep a printout or digital copy of the result PDF

With a significantly higher number of vacancies this year, the Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2025-26 offers a broader opportunity compared to previous cycles, where lower vacancy counts resulted in high cut-offs.

Candidates are advised to stay calm, avoid rumours, and regularly check rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates on the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Rajasthan Grade 4 ResultRajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26rssbRSSB Grade 4 Result

RELATED News

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check Online By Name, Direct Link

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

‘Ink Can Be Wiped, Vote Cast Twice’: Raj Thackeray Alleges Poll Fraud, Devendra Fadnavis Says He Is ‘Creating Ruckus On Everything’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

State Visit of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission to India (January 25-27, 2026)

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

‘Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!’: MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

QUICK LINKS