LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

UGC NET December 2025 answer key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check response sheets and raise objections till Jan 17.

UGC NET December 2025 answer key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. (Canva modified)
UGC NET December 2025 answer key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. (Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 14, 2026 18:49:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 provisional answer key, along with question papers and individual response sheets, on its official website.

You Might Be Interested In

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key and raise objections, if any, by January 17, 2026.

Registered candidates can access the UGC NET 2025 December answer key by logging in at ugcnet.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth/password.

You Might Be Interested In

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Important Dates

  • Answer key released: January 14, 2026

  • Objection window: January 14 to January 17, 2026

  • Last date for fee payment: January 17, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)

According to the official notice, the provisional answer keys, recorded responses and question papers will remain available for challenge until the deadline.

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Objection Fee

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee can be paid only through online modes, including debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.

The NTA has clarified that objections submitted without payment or through offline modes will not be accepted.

How to Raise Objections to UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key

  1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Challenge link

  3. Log in using application number and date of birth/password

  4. View the question paper, recorded responses and answer key

  5. Select the question(s) to challenge and upload supporting documents, if required

  6. Pay Rs 200 per question online

  7. Submit and download the confirmation page

What Happens After Objections Are Raised

All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised and applied uniformly to all candidates.

The UGC NET December 2025 result will be prepared based on the final revised answer key. Candidates will not be individually informed about the acceptance or rejection of objections.

About UGC NET December 2025 Exam

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across multiple cities in India from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD admissions in Indian higher education institutions.

UGC NET Marking Scheme & Cut-off

  • +2 marks for each correct answer

  • No negative marking

Minimum qualifying marks:

  • General category: 40% in Paper 1 and Paper 2

  • OBC, SC, ST categories: 35% in Paper 1 and Paper 2

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET websites for updates on the final answer key and result declaration.

ALSO READ: NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 6:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ugc netUGC NET 2025 answer keyUGC NET December 2025UGC NET objection fee

RELATED News

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check Online By Name, Direct Link

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply for 5,500 Posts, Check Official Updates

X-FECT 2026 Concludes at XLRI Jamshedpur with a Grand Finale Celebrating Sport, Solidarity and Social Impact

LATEST NEWS

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Breaking: Blast Kills 3 in Jharkhand, Investigation Launched

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

Donald Trump About To Take Greenland? POTUS Says, ‘Anything Less Than That Is Unacceptable’, Warns ‘If We Don’t Russia And China Will’

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

India Plans ‘Rocket-Cum-Missile’ Force As Army Eyes Pakistan, China Threats: What It Means For Indian Combat Capabilities And Strike Power? Explained

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Match LIVE

Watch: Roadside Bomb Blast Targeting Pakistan Police Vehicle Kills Seven Security Personnel, TTP Claims Responsibility As Security Crisis Worsens

Viral Video Of Rats Roaming Freely Near Patients And Oxygen Lines In A UP Hospital Leaves Internet Disgusted: ‘Immediate Action Required’

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details
UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details
UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details
UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

QUICK LINKS