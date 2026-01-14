UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 provisional answer key, along with question papers and individual response sheets, on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key and raise objections, if any, by January 17, 2026.

Registered candidates can access the UGC NET 2025 December answer key by logging in at ugcnet.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth/password.

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Important Dates

Answer key released: January 14, 2026

Objection window: January 14 to January 17, 2026

Last date for fee payment: January 17, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)

According to the official notice, the provisional answer keys, recorded responses and question papers will remain available for challenge until the deadline.

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Objection Fee

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee can be paid only through online modes, including debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.

The NTA has clarified that objections submitted without payment or through offline modes will not be accepted.

How to Raise Objections to UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key

Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Challenge link

Log in using application number and date of birth/password

View the question paper, recorded responses and answer key

Select the question(s) to challenge and upload supporting documents, if required

Pay Rs 200 per question online

Submit and download the confirmation page

What Happens After Objections Are Raised

All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised and applied uniformly to all candidates.

The UGC NET December 2025 result will be prepared based on the final revised answer key. Candidates will not be individually informed about the acceptance or rejection of objections.

About UGC NET December 2025 Exam

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across multiple cities in India from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD admissions in Indian higher education institutions.

UGC NET Marking Scheme & Cut-off

+2 marks for each correct answer



No negative marking



Minimum qualifying marks:

General category: 40% in Paper 1 and Paper 2



OBC, SC, ST categories: 35% in Paper 1 and Paper 2

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET websites for updates on the final answer key and result declaration.

