NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

NTA JEE Main 2026 admit card: NTA, The National Testing Agency is set to release the JEE Main 2026 January session admit card soon.

Once it is available, the candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The JEE Main January 2026 exams will be conducted from January 21 to 29.

Know JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule here

January 21, 22, 23, 24 & 28- Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech)

January 29- Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), Paper 2A and 2B (both)

Check the steps below to Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main 2026 Admit Card link Enter Application Number and Date of Birth Download the PDF of your hall ticket Take a printout for exam day

What will be the information included in the Admit card?

The Admit card will contain major details including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and other instructions.

JEE Main 2026 City Slip-What we know

The JEE Main January session city slip 2026 has already been released. Candidates can now download it using the same login credentials, application number and date of birth on the official website.

The city slip confirms the exam city and centre that candidates must check carefully.

What is the JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern? Will there be negative marking?

So, JEE question paper will follow the standard pattern:

Section A: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Section B: Numerical value-based questions

Negative marking will apply in both sections.

Answers in Section B must be entered using the on-screen numeric keypad and rounded to the nearest integer.

Here are some Last-Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2026

With the exams approaching, candidates are advised to focus on revision and smart preparation rather than learning new topics. Some effective tips include:

Revise Key Concepts – Stick to formulas, notes, and important concepts. Focus on High-Scoring Areas – Physics: Modern Physics, Current Electricity, Laws of Motion; Chemistry: Chemical Bonding, Coordination Compounds, Organic Reactions; Mathematics: Coordinate Geometry, Calculus, Probability. Practice Previous Year Questions – Solve 5–10 years of past papers to understand question patterns. Take Light Mock Tests – Section-wise practice helps maintain accuracy without exhausting yourself. Work on Time Management – Attempt easier questions first and reserve the last 10 minutes for review. Stay Calm and Confident – Avoid last-minute panic and trust your preparation.

So finally, what you should know? Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the JEE Main 2026 admit card release and ensure all details on the hall ticket are correct.

