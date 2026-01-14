LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > Education > NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

NTA JEE Main 2026 admit card to release soon. Download link, exam schedule, city slip and last-minute preparation tips available online.

NTA JEE Main 2026 admit card to release soon. (Photo: Canva)
NTA JEE Main 2026 admit card to release soon. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 14, 2026 17:22:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

NTA JEE Main 2026 admit card: NTA, The National Testing Agency is set to release the JEE Main 2026 January session admit card soon. 

You Might Be Interested In

Once it is available, the candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The JEE Main January 2026 exams will be conducted from January 21 to 29.

You Might Be Interested In

Know JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule here

  • January 21, 22, 23, 24 & 28- Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech)

  • January 29- Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), Paper 2A and 2B (both)

Check the steps below to Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the JEE Main 2026 Admit Card link

  3. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth

  4. Download the PDF of your hall ticket

  5. Take a printout for exam day

What will be the information included in the Admit card?

The Admit card will contain major details including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and other instructions.

JEE Main 2026 City Slip-What we know

The JEE Main January session city slip 2026 has already been released. Candidates can now download it using the same login credentials, application number and date of birth on the official website. 

The city slip confirms the exam city and centre that candidates must check carefully.

What is the JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern? Will there be negative marking?

So, JEE question paper will follow the standard pattern:

  • Section A: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

  • Section B: Numerical value-based questions

  • Negative marking will apply in both sections.

  • Answers in Section B must be entered using the on-screen numeric keypad and rounded to the nearest integer.

Here are some Last-Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2026

With the exams approaching, candidates are advised to focus on revision and smart preparation rather than learning new topics. Some effective tips include:

  1. Revise Key Concepts – Stick to formulas, notes, and important concepts.

  2. Focus on High-Scoring Areas – Physics: Modern Physics, Current Electricity, Laws of Motion; Chemistry: Chemical Bonding, Coordination Compounds, Organic Reactions; Mathematics: Coordinate Geometry, Calculus, Probability.

  3. Practice Previous Year Questions – Solve 5–10 years of past papers to understand question patterns.

  4. Take Light Mock Tests – Section-wise practice helps maintain accuracy without exhausting yourself.

  5. Work on Time Management – Attempt easier questions first and reserve the last 10 minutes for review.

  6. Stay Calm and Confident – Avoid last-minute panic and trust your preparation.

So finally, what you should know? Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the JEE Main 2026 admit card release and ensure all details on the hall ticket are correct.

ALSO READ: JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check Online By Name, Direct Link

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 5:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: JEE Main admit cardJEE Main hall ticketNTA JEE MainNTA JEE Main 2026

RELATED News

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply for 5,500 Posts, Check Official Updates

X-FECT 2026 Concludes at XLRI Jamshedpur with a Grand Finale Celebrating Sport, Solidarity and Social Impact

Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Reports Exceptional Progress by Implementing The Mind Sync

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Roadside Bomb Blast Targeting Pakistan Police Vehicle Kills Seven Security Personnel, TTP Claims Responsibility As Security Crisis Worsens

Viral Video Of Rats Roaming Freely Near Patients And Oxygen Lines In A UP Hospital Leaves Internet Disgusted: ‘Immediate Action Required’

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

India vs New Zealand: Who Is Jayden Lennox? Part-Time Laboratory Technician Makes ODI Debut For Kiwis In Rajkot

Who Is Malaika Arora’s Mystery Man? Actress Finally Opens Up About Her Concert Companion-Here’s What She Said

Factory Union Member, Who Heckled Donald Trump With ‘Paedophile Protector’ Remark, Gets Suspended After Heated Exchange With POTUS, Here’s What Really Happened

India Issues Fresh Iran Advisory: Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave as Protests Escalate

7-Minute 11 Seconds Viral MMS To 6-Minute 39 Second Clip Fatima Jatoi: LEAKED Video Searches Ignite Online Safety Alarm; Indian Users In….

Watch: Over 200 Sikhs Storm West London Flat to Rescue 16-Year-Old Sikh Girl Abducted And Gang-Raped By Pakistani Grooming Gang

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details
NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details
NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details
NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

QUICK LINKS