LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia thailand ali khamenei donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia
LIVE TV
Home > Education > JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

JKBOSE has also published the dates for the 2026 annual exams, indicating that the Class 10 exam will last from February 17 to March 10 and Class 12 exam will take place from February 23 to March 28, 2026, thus giving students the opportunity to prepare more than enough in advance.

(Image Credit: FREEPIK)
(Image Credit: FREEPIK)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 14, 2026 10:41:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of the 10th and 12th grades for the winter zone examinations 2025, which is a huge relief and a source of happiness for the students who took the exams in the October-November session. The board’s official notification stated that the results of class 10 would be announced around 10:30 a.m. in the morning and those of class 12 would follow later in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m. on January 14, 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

These are the results of Jammu and Kashmir and they cover the students’ performance in various streams like science, commerce, and arts. The results are made available on the JKBOSE official portals as soon as they are declared, allowing students and parents to have quick and easy access to them. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations of JKBOSE are allowed to check their results through the official websites of the board which are jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in. The procedure to view the scorecards is very simple: first, go to the official website, then click on the appropriate result link for Class 10 or Class 12, and finally enter your roll number and registration details in the login box. Once the information is provided the result is shown on the screen, which is easy to download, save, or print for future use such as for admissions or official submissions.

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

Though the board is still in the process of digitizing the publication of results, students are suggested to verify through the official online platforms in order to not fall victim to scams and counterfeit sites. At the same time when the results have been announced, JKBOSE has also published the dates for the 2026 annual exams, indicating that the Class 10 exam will last from February 17 to March 10 and Class 12 exam will take place from February 23 to March 28, 2026, thus giving students the opportunity to prepare more than enough in advance. Continuous information on merit lists, pass percentages and revaluation processes will be given as the results are completely processed and analyzed by the board.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 10:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: class 10th result 2025 jkboseindian resultsjkbose nic injkbose nic in resultsjkbose results

RELATED News

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply for 5,500 Posts, Check Official Updates

X-FECT 2026 Concludes at XLRI Jamshedpur with a Grand Finale Celebrating Sport, Solidarity and Social Impact

Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Reports Exceptional Progress by Implementing The Mind Sync

NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November 2025 Results Declared; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards

LATEST NEWS

Viral 6 Minute 39 Second Fatima Jatoi MMS: Don’t Click Without Knowing, Or You Could Get Into THIS Trouble

Vivo V70 & V70 Elite Leaks: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, ZEISS Camera, Check Features And Launch Date

Disha Patani Spotted Again With Rumoured Beau Talwinder Singh Sidhu, Dodges Paparazzi At Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben Reception!

Thailand: Crane Crashes, Falls On High-Speed Train, Kills 22, Dozens Injured – What We Know

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (14.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Prices Surge To Record Highs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (14.01.2026): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: Naveen Polishetty’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts; Fans Call It The Perfect Clean Sankranti Entertainer

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link
JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link
JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link
JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

QUICK LINKS