JKBOSE Class 10th Declared, 12th Result 2025 Today: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of the 10th and 12th grades for the winter zone examinations 2025, which is a huge relief and a source of happiness for the students who took the exams in the October-November session. The board’s official notification stated that the results of class 10 would be announced around 10:30 a.m. in the morning and those of class 12 would follow later in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m. on January 14, 2026.

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check Online, Direct Link

These are the results of Jammu and Kashmir and they cover the students’ performance in various streams like science, commerce, and arts. The results are made available on the JKBOSE official portals as soon as they are declared, allowing students and parents to have quick and easy access to them. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations of JKBOSE are allowed to check their results through the official websites of the board which are jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in. The procedure to view the scorecards is very simple: first, go to the official website, then click on the appropriate result link for Class 10 or Class 12, and finally enter your roll number and registration details in the login box. Once the information is provided the result is shown on the screen, which is easy to download, save, or print for future use such as for admissions or official submissions.

Though the board is still in the process of digitizing the publication of results, students are suggested to verify through the official online platforms in order to not fall victim to scams and counterfeit sites. At the same time when the results have been announced, JKBOSE has also published the dates for the 2026 annual exams, indicating that the Class 10 exam will last from February 17 to March 10 and Class 12 exam will take place from February 23 to March 28, 2026, thus giving students the opportunity to prepare more than enough in advance. Continuous information on merit lists, pass percentages and revaluation processes will be given as the results are completely processed and analyzed by the board.

