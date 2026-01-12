LIVE TV
REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

Rajasthan REET Mains Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has made available the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) admit cards for 2025 on its official recruitment website. Applicants appearing for the examination can access and download their hall tickets from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Mains Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is likely to release the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 soon on its official recruitment portal. Although the board has not announced an exact release date, several media reports suggest that the hall tickets may already be live or will be uploaded shortly.

Once issued, candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) Mains can download their admit cards from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card is compulsory and must be produced in printed form at the examination centre.

How To Download REET Mains Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

  • Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or log in via the Single Sign-On portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Admit Card” or “Download Hall Ticket” option on the homepage.
  • Select “REET Mains Examination 2026 Admit Card” from the list.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Complete the CAPTCHA verification and submit the details.
  • View, download, and print the REET Mains 2026 admit card for future reference.

Exam Details And Important Instructions

The REET Mains admit card will display key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, and important instructions. Candidates should carefully check all details and immediately contact authorities in case of any discrepancies.

The REET Mains written examination is scheduled to be held from January 17 to January 20, 2026, in multiple shifts across various centres in Rajasthan. The exam is conducted for recruitment to Primary (Level 1) and Upper Primary (Level 2) teaching posts in government schools.

Candidates who clear the REET examination will be eligible to take part in further teacher recruitment processes conducted by the Rajasthan government. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website and reliable education portals for the latest updates, guidelines, and result notifications.

QUICK LINKS