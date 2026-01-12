LIVE TV
Home > Education > CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

CUET PG 2026 registration ends on January 14. NTA urges aspirants to complete applications, pay fees, and download confirmation pages.

CUET PG 2026 registration ends on January 14. (Photo: Canva)
CUET PG 2026 registration ends on January 14. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 12, 2026 14:56:08 IST

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

CUET PG 2026 registration deadline: The National Testing Agency has issued a final reminder to all the candidates who are yet to apply for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2026, as the online application window is set to close on January 14, at 11:50 pm.

Aspirants who have not completed the registration process so far are advised to apply at the earliest through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. By applying earlier they can avoid last-minute technical issues.

What’s NTA Advisory for CUET PG 2026 Aspirants

In its official advisory, the NTA has advised the candidates to complete the following steps before the deadline.

First of all, Fill and submit the CUET PG 2026 online application form

  • You have to pay the prescribed examination fee successfully

  • Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference for your examination.

Candidates who have paid the application fee will be considered as having completed the registration process. Aspirants have also been cautioned to verify all details carefully before making the fee payment, as no changes will be permitted after submission.

How to Apply for CUET PG 2026

The Candidates can follow these steps to complete their CUET PG 2026 registration, Check below

  1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

  2. Click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link on the homepage

  3. Complete the registration process and log in

  4. Fill in the application form

  5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page

What we know about CUET PG 2026 Correction Window

After the application window closes on January 14, NTA will open a correction window from January 18 to January 20, that allows the candidates to make limited edits to their submitted application forms.

CUET PG 2026 Exam Schedule and Centres

As per the official schedule released, CUET PG 2026 will be conducted in March 2026 for 157 subjects

The examination will be held across 292 cities, including 16 international cities, that provide candidates with a wide choice of examination centres.

Helpline and Official Websites

Candidates facing issues during the application process can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. Aspirants are advised to regularly check nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg for the latest updates and notifications related to CUET PG 2026.

What is CUET?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in central, state, deemed, and private universities across India. 

Introduced as a revamped version of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CUET has been made mandatory for all central universities.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:56 PM IST
CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

QUICK LINKS