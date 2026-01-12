Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply for 5,500 Posts, Check Official Updates

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: HSSC Haryana Police Department has recently released the new notification for the recruitment of HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 5500 posts. Candidates can fill the Haryana Police Constable Registration Form 2026 from 11 January 2026 to 25 January 2026 through the official website.

How to Apply Online For Haryana Police Constable Application Form 2026?

Candidates can fill the Haryana Police Constable Application form through the steps mentioned below:

Check the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Notification 2026 PDF.

Visit the official website of the Authority, hssc.gov.in .

Fill out the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Online Application Form 2026.

Upload the Required Documents.

Pay Application Fees.

Finally, Print the Application Form.

Direct Link of Haryana Police Constable Application Form: Click Here

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Overview

Event Date Notification Date 01 January 2026 Application Start Date 11 January 2026 Apply Online Last Date 25 January 2026 Fee Payment Last Date 25 January 2026 Correction Window As per schedule Admit Card Release To be notified Exam Date To be notified Result Date To be notified

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have qualified the HSSC Group C CET examination and passed the 12th (Intermediate) examination or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board or institution in India.

Additionally, applicants should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects at the matriculation level. For detailed eligibility criteria and other information, candidates are advised to carefully read the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment Exam Notification 2026.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure

Allowance / Component Amount (₹) Pay Scale ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month Pay Level Level-3 (Cell-I) Estimated Monthly Gross Salary ₹30,000 – ₹40,000 per month Allowances HRA, DA, TA and other applicable allowances

