Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply for 5,500 Posts, Check Official Updates

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: HSSC Haryana Police Department has recently released the new notification for the recruitment of HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 5500 posts. Candidates can fill the Haryana Police Constable Registration Form 2026 from 11 January 2026 to 25 January 2026 through the official website.
How to Apply Online For Haryana Police Constable Application Form 2026?
Candidates can fill the Haryana Police Constable Application form through the steps mentioned below:
- Check the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Notification 2026 PDF.
- Visit the official website of the Authority, hssc.gov.in.
- Fill out the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Online Application Form 2026.
- Upload the Required Documents.
- Pay Application Fees.
- Finally, Print the Application Form.
Direct Link of Haryana Police Constable Application Form: Click Here
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Overview
|Event
|Date
|Notification Date
|01 January 2026
|Application Start Date
|11 January 2026
|Apply Online Last Date
|25 January 2026
|Fee Payment Last Date
|25 January 2026
|Correction Window
|As per schedule
|Admit Card Release
|To be notified
|Exam Date
|To be notified
|Result Date
|To be notified
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have qualified the HSSC Group C CET examination and passed the 12th (Intermediate) examination or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board or institution in India.
Additionally, applicants should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects at the matriculation level. For detailed eligibility criteria and other information, candidates are advised to carefully read the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment Exam Notification 2026.
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure
|Allowance / Component
|Amount (₹)
|Pay Scale
|₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month
|Pay Level
|Level-3 (Cell-I)
|Estimated Monthly Gross Salary
|₹30,000 – ₹40,000 per month
|Allowances
|HRA, DA, TA and other applicable allowances
