Home > Education > NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November 2025 Results Declared; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards

NIOS has declared Class 10 and 12 October–November 2025 results. Students can check and download scorecards at results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS has declared Class 10 and 12 October–November 2025 results. (Photo: Canva)
NIOS has declared Class 10 and 12 October–November 2025 results. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 11, 2026 19:04:49 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the October–November 2025 public examinations. Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official website results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Official Website

Candidates can access their results online by visiting the NIOS result portal at results.nios.ac.in. To log in, students must enter their enrolment number on the result page.

The October–November 2025 examinations were conducted from October 14 to November 18, in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm across examination centres.

How to Download NIOS Class 10, 12 October–November 2025 Result

Students can follow the steps below to download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official website results.nios.ac.in

  • Click on “Check Result” under Public Examination Result for Secondary and Senior Secondary

  • Enter your enrolment number

  • Click on the Submit button

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Rechecking and Re-evaluation Option

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation through the official NIOS website.

  • Rechecking fee (Public Exam): Rs 400 per subject

  • Re-evaluation fee (Public Exam): Rs 1,000 per subject

  • Rechecking fee (On-Demand Exam): Rs 400 per subject

  • Re-evaluation fee (On-Demand Exam): Rs 1,200 per subject

Applications must be submitted within the timeline specified by NIOS.

NIOS Result 2025: Correction of Marks Details

NIOS also allows students to apply for correction in result data, such as name or subject-related errors.

  • Correction fee: Rs 50 per request

  • Applications must be submitted within 30 days of the result declaration

  • Requests submitted after the deadline will not be accepted

Note: Correction does not involve rechecking of answer sheets. It applies only to data-related errors in the published result.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Marksheet Distribution

Students who have successfully passed the examination will receive their original marksheets either through their accredited institution or via post, sent by the respective NIOS Regional Centre to the registered address.

Direct Link to Check NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025

  • NIOS Result Portal: results.nios.ac.in

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to rechecking timelines, correction requests, and marksheet distribution.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 7:04 PM IST
