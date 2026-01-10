LIVE TV
Home > Education > CUET PG Registration 2026: Application Process To Close Next Week; Here’s How To Apply, Direct Link, Important Details

CUET PG 2026: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2026 registration process is set to close next week. The last date to apply is January 14. Apply through the official website- https://exams.nta.nic.in/

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 10, 2026 14:26:39 IST

CUET PG 2026: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2026 registration process is set to close next week. The last date to apply is January 14. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes offered by central universities and other participating universities, institutions, and autonomous colleges can submit their applications through the official website- https://exams.nta.nic.in/

The CUET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in March 2026. Applicants will also be given an opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms during the application correction window from January 18 to January 20, 2026.

How To Apply For CUET PG 2026

Candidates must visit the official CUET PG website and click on the registration link. After signing up to generate an application number, applicants can log in using their credentials, fill in the application form, upload the required documents in the prescribed format, pay the application fee, and submit the form. 

Candidates are advised to download and save the application form PDF and keep a printed copy for future reference.

CUET PG 2026- Important Dates

  • Application start date: December 14
  • Last date to apply: January 14
  • Application correction window: January 18 to January 20, 2026

CUET PG 2026 will be conducted across 292 cities, including 16 international locations. The exam will cover 157 subjects. The question paper will be available in English and Hindi (bilingual), except for language papers, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

READ MORE: UP Government Eases RTE Admissions; Child’s Aadhaar Card No Longer Mandatory

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 2:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS