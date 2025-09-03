Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link

Uniraj Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently announced the Uniraj UG and PG semester results. Results for the various courses like BBA, BCA. BCom, BSc, MA, and more are out on the official website uniraj.ac.in. To view the Uniraj 2025 result PDF, students will need to enter their credentials, like roll number and date of birth.

Uniraj Result 2025: How to Check Uniraj Results 2025

Follow the steps below to check the University of Rajasthan Results 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan University- uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Check the “Students Corner” and click on the “Results” option available there.

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year.

Step 4: Fill in the Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on “Find”.

Step 5: The result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.