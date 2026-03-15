RBI Assistant 2025 Application Edit Window Closing Date: Last Chance To Correct Application

Applicants who registered for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant recruitment under Panel Year 2025 can modify their submitted application forms. The correction window, opened earlier to allow limited changes, is set to close today, March 15, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India had introduced the edit facility for a limited period to help applicants rectify specific errors in their forms.

Candidates who wish to make corrections must log in to the official recruitment portal and complete the process before the deadline. After the edit window closes, the central bank will not allow any further requests for modifications.

Applicants are therefore advised to carefully review the details they want to update before submitting the revised form.

What is the RBI Assistant 2025 application correction window

The RBI Assistant 2025 application correction window is a short facility provided to candidates who had already completed the online application process during the registration period.

Through this window, candidates can update certain details that may have been entered incorrectly during the initial application submission. The facility is meant to help applicants avoid disqualification due to minor mistakes.

However, the opportunity to make corrections is strictly time-bound. Once the correction period ends, the application forms will be locked and considered final for the recruitment process.

What is the correction fee for editing the RBI Assistant application

Candidates who wish to modify their application forms must pay a correction fee of Rs 200. The amount includes applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The fee applies to all candidates regardless of their category. The Reserve Bank of India has clarified that the fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Once the corrected application is submitted along with the payment, the latest version of the form will be treated as the final valid application.

Who can use the RBI Assistant application edit facility

The correction facility is available only to those candidates who completed the original application process and paid the required application fee or intimation charges.

Applicants who did not complete their registration earlier will not be eligible to use the correction window.

The RBI has also specified that candidates can modify and resubmit their applications only once during this period. After submitting the corrected form, no further changes will be allowed.

Which details can be edited in the RBI Assistant form

The Reserve Bank of India has permitted modifications in only a few specific fields of the application form.

Candidates can edit the following details:

Examination centre preference

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Percentage obtained in Class 10

Percentage obtained in Class 12

Several important fields remain locked and cannot be changed. These include the candidate’s name, email ID, mobile number, correspondence address, permanent address, category and nationality.

These restrictions are in place to maintain the integrity of the application process.

How to edit the RBI Assistant 2025 application form

Candidates can make corrections by visiting the official RBI recruitment portal and logging in using their registered credentials.

After accessing the application correction link, they can update the permitted details in the form. Once the changes are made, candidates must pay the correction fee and submit the revised application.

Before completing the process, applicants are advised to review all updated details carefully. Since only one correction attempt is allowed, ensuring accuracy at this stage is important.

Candidates should also keep checking the official RBI website for further updates regarding the recruitment process and examination schedule.

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