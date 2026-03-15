Indian Navy Agniveer Sailor Recruitment 2026 Announced: Check Eligibility, How To Apply

The Indian Navy has started the online application process for the Agniveer Sailor Recruitment 2026 for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches.

The recruitment drive invites eligible candidates from across the country to apply for several positions under the Agnipath scheme.

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal from March 14, 2026. The last date to apply for the recruitment process is April 6, 2026.

The drive aims to recruit candidates for Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Agniveer Matric Recruit (MR), and SSR (Medical) sailor positions. The recruitment offers an opportunity for young candidates to join the Indian Navy and serve in one of the country’s technologically advanced defence forces.

What is Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026 is part of the Agnipath scheme introduced by the Government of India to recruit young individuals into the armed forces.

Under this scheme, candidates are inducted into the armed forces for a fixed period of service. The current recruitment drive focuses on filling multiple sailor positions within the Navy for upcoming training batches.

The Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR roles are open to both male and female candidates, reflecting the Navy’s efforts to promote greater gender participation in defence services.

However, the SSR (Medical) sailor post is open only to unmarried male candidates, according to the official notification.

What are the important dates for Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 2026

The recruitment process began with the release of the official notification on March 10, 2026. Online applications opened on March 14, 2026.

The last date to submit applications is April 6, 2026. Candidates will also have the opportunity to make corrections in their submitted application forms between April 10 and April 11, 2026.

The Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026, which is the first stage of the selection process, is expected to take place in May 2026. The results of the test are likely to be announced between May and June 2026.

What is the selection process for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR and MR posts

The recruitment process involves multiple stages designed to evaluate candidates on academic knowledge, physical fitness and medical standards.

The first stage is the Computer-Based Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026. Candidates who qualify in this examination will move to the next stage.

The second stage involves the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), followed by a written examination. Candidates who clear these stages will undergo document verification and medical examination.

The final selection will be based on performance across these stages and meeting the eligibility criteria set by the Navy.

Where will selected candidates undergo training

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will undergo initial training at INS Chilka in Odisha.

INS Chilka is the Indian Navy’s primary training establishment for sailors. The institution prepares recruits through structured training programmes designed to build discipline, technical skills and operational readiness.

Successful completion of the training programme is essential before recruits begin their service in various naval units.

How to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 2026

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive must submit their application through the official Indian Navy recruitment portal.

Applicants first need to visit the official website and register using a valid email ID and required personal details. After registration, candidates can log in and access the Agniveer recruitment notification.

They must then fill in the online application form, upload the required documents such as photographs and certificates, and pay the application fee of Rs 550 through the available payment options.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and instructions before submitting their applications to avoid errors during the recruitment process.

Applicants should regularly check the official website for updates related to the recruitment process and examination schedule.