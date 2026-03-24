Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When And Where To Check Marks

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare the Class 10 Result 2026 on March 24, around 1:00 PM. More than 10 lakh students will be accessing the results online, making it one of the most-awaited school results of the state.

Board’s marksheets will be made available on the official website. Students have been requested to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid issues while accessing the results.

When will the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 be declared

The RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced around 1:00 PM. After that, the result link will be activated on the official websites where students can check their results in real time.

Due to huge traffic on the result portal, there can be a temporary slowdown of the website during the first few hours after the result is announced.

Where to check the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online

Students must use official websites for secure and accurate results checks. The official websites are: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. These sites will provide the official result link. Students must enter their roll number to access their results.

What are alternative ways to check the RBSE result 2026

In case of high traffic on the official website, students can also use these sites to reduce waiting time: DigiLocker, results.gov.in. Select reliable education websites.

These sites can reduce the waiting time. However, students must check their scores later on the official RBSE website for accurate results.

How to download the RBSE Class 10 marksheet 2026

After the declaration of result, the students can download their scorecard by following a few easy steps.

Go to the official website, rajresults. nic. in

Click on the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number

Complete the captcha

Submit to view the marksheet

Download and print the result for future reference.

After downloading the marksheet, it is advised that students review all the details mentioned in the marksheet.

Why may the RBSE result websites slow down

Since more than 10 lakh students will be checking their results simultaneously, the server load can be too high. This may cause some delay in the response time or even some login issues.

In such a situation, it is advised for the students to remain patient and try again after some time. It is also advisable to use other platforms to avoid such delays.

Is the online RBSE marksheet final

The marksheet is just provisional. After the result declaration, students can view the marksheet online from the respective websites.

This marksheet is just a provisional one. Original marksheets will be released later by the respective schools. Students need to collect them from the schools.

What should students do after checking RBSE results

After checking the result, it is advised that the students download and keep a copy of it for future reference. It is also advised for the students to check all the personal details, such as name, roll number, and subject-wise marks.

Now that the result has been declared, it is time for the students to plan out their next academic steps. They can now decide what stream they want to pursue and plan out their future studies.

Also Read: BPSC 71st Mains 2026 Dates Announced: Check Full Schedule, Timings Here