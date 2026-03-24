BPSC 71st Mains 2026 Dates Announced: Check Full Schedule, Timings Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the detailed schedule for the Integrated 71st Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examinations 2026.

As per the official notification, the mains exams will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2026, at various examination centres in Patna.

The commission has also stated that the exam will be conducted across multiple shifts on different dates, and no examination will be conducted on April 26.

Candidates who have qualified for the mains examination are advised to go through the examination timetable with due care.

What is the BPSC 71st Mains 2026 exam schedule

The official notification has stated that the examination will be conducted for five days across different shifts. General Hindi Paper will be conducted from 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. on April 25 (Saturday), followed by the Essay paper from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

After a break day on April 26, the exam will be conducted on April 27 (Monday) for General Studies Paper I from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. General Studies Paper II will be conducted on April 28 (Tuesday) from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.

The Optional Subject (Integrated CCE) will be conducted on April 29 (Wednesday) from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. The Optional Subject for Financial Administrative Officer will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. on April 30 (Thursday).

Why should candidates track shift timings carefully

BPSC has made it clear that the exam timings will vary across exam dates and papers. Hence, the candidates need to note down the exam date and timings carefully.

Also, since the exams will be conducted in multiple shifts, some candidates will appear for the paper in the morning shift while others will appear in the afternoon slot.

Thus, it is vital for the candidates to reach the exam hall on time. As per the rule, the candidates may not be allowed entry to the exam hall if they arrive late.

Where will the BPSC mains exam be conducted

The commission has announced that all centres for the exam will be situated in its headquarters in Patna. Candidates are not going to be allotted any other city for this stage. So, aspirants coming from different districts will have to plan their stay and travel to report on time.

What instructions has BPSC issued for exam day

Candidates are advised to strictly follow the time mentioned on their admit cards for reporting. Entrance into the examination halls will be controlled, and all necessary documents should be brought by the candidates.

BPSC has also advised the candidates to keep a watch on its official website and social media handles for the release of admit cards, guidelines and any changes in the schedule. The details on the release of the admit card and exam day instructions will be announced soon.

What happens after the BPSC CCE mains exam

The mains exam is a critical stage in the BPSC recruitment process. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview.

The final merit list will be published on the basis of the merit from both the mains exam and the interview. Candidates who will qualify for both these stages will be appointed to various posts in the administration of Bihar.

How should candidates prepare in the final phase?

Now that the exam dates are fixed, candidates are approaching the final leg of the preparation. Experts recommend that candidates concentrate on answer writing, revision, and time management.

Given the fixed schedule and the short gap between the papers, consistency and clarity in preparation will be the need of the hour to clear the exam.

Also Read: UPTET 2026 Notification Out: Registration from March 27, Check Exam Dates And Key Details Here