UPTET 2026 Notification Out: Check Registration, Exam Dates And Key Details Here

The notification for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission.

Candidates are required to appear for this exam while applying to become teachers in the primary and upper primary schools of the state. Registration for UPTET 2026 will commence from March 27, and the candidates can register online from the official website.

Now that the essential dates and qualifications have been revealed, the candidates need to prepare well in advance and submit their registration within the stipulated period.

When will UPTET 2026 registration begin and end

The registration for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will begin from March 27. The last date for registration and payment of the application fee is April 26, 2026.

Candidates can apply for the correction of their form until May 1. The authorities have urged the candidates to review their application forms properly before submitting them to avoid any mistakes.

What are the UPTET 2026 exam dates and key schedule

The exam will be conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026. The exam city will be declared on June 22, and the admit cards will be released on June 30.

The exam will be conducted on multiple dates, which suggests that the exams will be held on multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates applying.

What is the UPTET 2026 exam pattern for Paper 1 and Paper 2

UPTET consists of two papers – Paper 1 is for candidates applying for teaching Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates applying for teaching Classes 6 to 8.

Both papers consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. The exam pattern for both papers is the same.

The questions of both papers will be distributed equally among five subjects: Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. The number of questions in each subject will be 30.

What are the qualifying marks for UPTET 2026

Candidates should obtain the minimum marks as prescribed to pass the exam: In the general category, 60 per cent (i.e., 90 out of 150 marks). In the reserved category – 55 per cent (i.e., 82 out of 150 marks). The reserved category comprises SC, ST, OBC, EWS, ex-servicemen, and persons with disabilities.

Obtaining a qualifying UPTET does not provide a job; it simply enables the candidates to apply for teaching vacancies in government and private schools across the state.

Who is eligible to apply for UPTET 2026

The candidates applying for the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) should possess D.El.Ed, BTC, B.EI.Ed or equivalent qualification as recognised by the competent authority.

The candidates applying for upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8) should have a graduation degree along with B.Ed or equivalent qualification as prescribed by NCTE. The final year candidates of their respective courses can also apply.

How to apply for UPTET 2026 online

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application:

Visit the official website: upessc.gov.in

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR)

Log in using credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload documents and pay the fee.

Submit and download confirmation.

The fee for General, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs 1,000, whereas for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 500. The fee for PwD candidates is Rs 300.

What should candidates keep in mind before the UPTET exam

Candidates should be cautious while filling in the application, as providing wrong information will lead to rejection. The OMR-based answer sheet will be evaluated digitally; therefore, candidates should be careful while marking key details.

Wrong marking will lead to disqualification. Now that the notification has been released, aspirants should start practicing early and keep their eyes on the official website for further updates.

Also Read: Delhi DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Last Date, and Apply Link

