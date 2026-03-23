Delhi DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Last Date and Apply Link

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced that the registration for 911 vacancies will be closed on March 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Those applying for positions such as Legal Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Section Officer should ensure they complete the registration before the deadline.

This recruitment will help fill vacancies in different departments of the Delhi Government and presents a golden opportunity for those looking for government jobs in the capital city.

What is the last date to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2026

Candidates should apply for this recruitment drive before 25th March 2026 and before 11:59 PM via the official DSSSB portal, as no extension has been announced yet.

Please do not submit your application at the last minute, as there may be a chance of technical glitches or high traffic on the website.

How many vacancies are available in DSSSB Recruitment 2026

There are 911 vacancies presently announced for the post of Legal Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil) and Grade II/Assistant Section Officer.

These vacancies are distributed among the departments such as the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, New Delhi Municipal Council and other government departments.

What is the selection process for DSSSB Recruitment 2026

The selection of candidates for the post will be solely based on the written examination conducted by DSSSB. The candidate’s scores will be normalised to level the playing field and final selection will be based on the normalised scores. A final merit list will be prepared to select the successful candidates.

What are the minimum qualifying marks for DSSSB exam 2026

Candidates must attain a minimum mark for selection in the DSSSB exam 2026. The minimum qualifying marks are as follows: General and EWS- 40 percent, OBC (Delhi)- 35 percent, SC/ST/PwBD- 30 percent

Ex-servicemen are entitled to 5 percent relaxation in their respective category, but with a minimum of 30 percent

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2026 online

Candidates can apply for DSSSB exam 2026 online by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website- dsssbonline.nic.in

Click for New Registration

Enter the details for personal and academic particulars

Generate user ID and password

Login and apply for your selected post

Pay the application fee and confirm the application form

The application fee for the general category is Rs 100 and is exempted for women, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen.

Which departments are included in DSSSB Recruitment 2026

Candidates have to fill out the application form for vacancies in various departments under the Delhi government. The departments are as follows: Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board Services Department

The recruitment is spread over different departments, which gives scope to candidates from varied technical and administrative backgrounds.

What should candidates keep in mind before applying

Candidates should thoroughly check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form and should meticulously fill out the details while filling out the form.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for any notifications or updates related to exam date, admit card, and other important announcements. Since the application deadline is near, candidates should fill out the application form as early as possible.

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