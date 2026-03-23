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Home > Education News > Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply

Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply

Munitions India Limited has published the notification for Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026.

Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026
Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 23, 2026 16:30:39 IST

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Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply

Munitions India Limited has published the notification for Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026. It has announced the recruitment for 400 Danger Building Worker (DBW) posts.

The recruitment is on a tenure basis, and the offline mode will be considered for applications. Ordnance Factory Bhandara is a defence Equipment manufacturing unit under the Ministry of Defence. It is focussed to strengthens the production machinery with this recruitment. 

What is the last date for Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026

The last date for applications is March 28, 2026. The application form must be received by the concerned office before the deadline.

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Applications are in offline mode, so the candidates should consider the postal delays and must send the application form earlier.

How many vacancies are available in OFB Bhandara Recruitment 2026

The post is for Danger Building Workers (DBW). Under the recruitment drive, 400 posts have been announced. The jobs are tenure-based and are related to the operational needs of the factory units.

What is the eligibility for Ordnance Factory Bhandara DBW posts

Candidates applying for the post of Danger Building Workers (DBW) need to have an NCVT certificate in AOCP, IMCP, MMCP, LACP, Fitter General, Electrician, Machinist, Turner, and other trades related to industrial processes. The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years on March 28, 2026. 

Candidates can avail of age relaxation as per Govt of India regulations. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are eligible for five years relaxation. Candidates of the Other Backward Classes category are eligible for three years relaxation.

How to apply for Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026

The OFB Bhandara DBW recruitment 2026 is an offline application process. To apply, you have to: 

  • Download the application form from the official notification 
  • Fill in all the required information carefully 
  • Attach all relevant documents and certificates 

Send the filled application to: Chief General Manager, Ordnance Factory Bhandara, District Bhandara, Maharashtra – 441906. 

This recruitment is accessible to all candidates as there is no application fee prescribed for the same.

What is the selection process for OFB Bhandara DBW Recruitment 2026

Selection will be based on eligibility criteria, trade qualification, and experience, followed by verification of documents. The responsibilities require a technical and operational role which needs you to meet all of the required qualifications to be selected. Final selection will be based on verification of documents for the role.

Why is the Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026 important

This recruitment is a great opportunity for ITI and NCVT-certified candidates to get a job in the defense production unit of the Government of India. 

The job role is essential so that manufacturing can be done in a controlled environment. 400 positions have been announced, and no application fee is prescribed. 

So this recruitment is expected to generate a huge number of applications. You should be fully aware of the eligibility criteria and send your application before the deadline.

Also Read: Bihar Board BSEB 12th Toppers 2026: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, And Scores Here

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Tags: OFB Recruitment 2026Ordnance Factory BhandaraOrdnance Factory Bhandara DBW postsOrdnance Factory recruitment notification

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Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply

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Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply

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Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply
Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply
Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply
Ordnance Factory Bhandara Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, How To apply

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