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Home > Education News > Bihar Board BSEB 12th Toppers 2026: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, And Scores Here

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Toppers 2026: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, And Scores Here

The Bihar School Examination Board has published the Class 12 or Intermediate toppers list 2026 and results.

BSEB 12th Result 2026
BSEB 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 23, 2026 15:27:47 IST

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Bihar Board BSEB 12th Toppers 2026: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, And Scores Here

The Bihar School Examination Board has published the Class 12 or Intermediate toppers list 2026 and results. The announcement was made at 1:30 pm in a press conference. 

The top marks and topper names were released. The results in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams have been published. It is another year of good academic performance by students of Bihar.

Who are the toppers in the BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026

This year, 26 students have cleared the top marks of BSEB in all streams. 19 of them are girls. Girls have topped in both the Arts and Commerce streams, while a boy has topped in the Science stream.

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In the Science stream, Aditya Prakash Aman topped with 481 marks (96.20 percent). In Arts, Nishu Kumari topped with 479 marks (95.80 percent). In Commerce, Aditi Kumari topped with 480 marks (96.00 percent).

The topper list shows that a large number of students achieved high scores in all streams, with many scoring more than 95 percent.

How did girls perform in the BSEB Class 12 result 2026

Girls surpassed boys once again in the Bihar Board Class 12 result 2026. Out of 6.7 lakh girls who appeared for the exams, more than 5.7 lakh passed, giving them a pass percentage of 86.23 percent. In comparison, boys achieved a pass percentage of 84.09 percent. Girls also topped in all three streams of Arts, Commerce, and Science.

What is the overall pass percentage in the BSEB Inter result 2026

The overall pass percentage is 85.19 percent. Division-wise, more than 5.16 lakh students got first division and more than 5.11 lakh students got second division. 

Around 82,000 students got a third division. Though the overall pass percentage shows a slight decline compared to last year, the overall performance is still healthy.

How does the BSEB 12th result 2026 compare with last year

The overall pass percentage was 86.56 percent for 2025, which is slightly higher than 85.19 percent this year. Even with a slight decline in the overall pass percentage, the performance looks much the same in terms of girls and boys performing well, and Commerce again achieving a high pass percentage.

Last year, Commerce had the highest percentage of pass rates, followed by Science and Arts, a trend that largely continues this year. 

Where to check the BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026

Students can visit the official websites interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com and enter their roll number and roll code. The marksheet will be available online in a subject-wise manner as well as in total marks and division.

Students are advised to download the marksheet and keep it for future reference.

What to do after the BSEB Class 12 result 2026

After checking the BSEB Class 12 result 2026, students must ensure that all the details mentioned in the scorecard are correct.

In case of any discrepancy, the students must contact the Board/School. Students who are not satisfied with their marks have to apply for a scrutiny within the deadline.

Those who have failed in one or more subjects can contact the board and appear for the compartment examination. Now that the results have been announced, students can take steps towards their next academic or career move.

Also Read: MPBSE Result 2026: When To Expect Result Announcement

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Tags: Bihar Board 12th toppers list 2026BSEB 12th result 2026BSEB 12th toppers 2026BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026BSEB Class 12 result 2026BSEB Class 12 toppersBSEB Inter result 2026

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Bihar Board BSEB 12th Toppers 2026: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, And Scores Here
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Toppers 2026: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, And Scores Here
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