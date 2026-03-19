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Home > Education News > RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Link Here

RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Link Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the RPSC AEN admit card 2026 for candidates who qualified in the preliminary exams.

RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026
RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 19, 2026 11:41:35 IST

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RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Link Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the RPSC AEN admit card 2026 for candidates who qualified in the preliminaries and will appear for the mains round of the Assistant Engineer post.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website. The main round of the exams is to be held on March 22 and 23, 2026. 

When was the RPSC AEN admit card 2026 released

RPSC AEN admit card 2026 was announced on March 19, 2026. Candidates who qualified for the preliminaries can download the admit card online now. 

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The admit card is a compulsory document, which is required for entering the examination hall. The card has given details about the exam, such as exam date, venue, time, and the candidate’s details. Candidates should check all the details present on the admit card before appearing for the exams. 

What is the RPSC AEN mains exam date 2026

The RPSC AEN mains exam will be conducted on March 22 and 23, which are two days. This has been scheduled by the commission for the selection process.

This round of the exam is scheduled for two days, and candidates who qualify for the mains will be shortlisted for the final interview.

Candidates should take all the necessary precautions to attend the exam and must reach the exam centre before the exam starts.

What is the RPSC AEN selection process

The Assistant Engineer posts will be filled through a process involving three rounds of exams, namely prelims, mains, and interview.

Candidates who qualified for the prelims, which were held earlier, are selected for the mains round. The candidates who successfully clear the mains will be called for the interview round, which is the final round of the exam. 

This assistant engineer selection process is conducted under the reign of the Rajasthan State Engineering Services. The final selection depends on the candidate’s performance.

How many vacancies are in the RPSC AEN recruitment 2026

A total of 1014 vacancies have been released for the Assistant Engineer posts of different departments. The Public Health Engineering Department has maximum posts for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical posts.

The Public Works Department and Water Resources Department have, on the other hand, a relatively large increase in the number of vacancies.

The number of positions under the Panchayati Raj Department is also not insignificant. With such a high number of vacancies, this particular recruitment drive is considered to be among the biggest opportunities for aspiring engineering graduates across the state. 

What is the RPSC AEN salary and pay level

The selected candidates will be grouped under pay level 14, with a pay grade of Rs 5400. The pay for the job will be as per the Rajasthan government pay matrix with additional allowances as prescribed by the rules.

The post of Assistant Engineer is a very prestigious one in the state engineering services. It provides both job security and career growth prospects.

How to download the RPSC AEN admit card 2026

The admit card download link can be found on the official website of RPSC. On the admit card section of the website, the candidates can choose the relevant link and will be required to enter their login details.

The admit card can be downloaded and printed for the exam day. Candidates need to carry a photo ID along with the admit card to the exam center on the day of the exam.

Also Read: GATE 2026 Answer Key Released, How To Check Result And Direct Result Link Here  

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Tags: RPSC AEN admit cardRPSC AEN admit card 2026RPSC AEN mains examRPSC AEN recruitment 2026

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RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Link Here
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RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Link Here
RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Link Here

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