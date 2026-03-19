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Home > Education News > GATE 2026 Answer Key Released, How To Check Result And Direct Result Link Here

GATE 2026 Answer Key Released, How To Check Result And Direct Result Link Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 master question papers along with the final answer keys.

GATE 2026
GATE 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 19, 2026 11:03:13 IST

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GATE 2026 Answer Key Released, How To Check Result And Direct Result Link Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 master question papers along with the final answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the national-level engineering entrance exam can now download these documents from the official website.

The development comes just ahead of the much-awaited GATE 2026 results, which are expected to be announced shortly on the GOAPS portal. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their scorecards once released.

What is included in the GATE 2026 answer key

The master question papers of GATE 2026 contain the final question set that appeared in all the exam sessions and are considerate to download. The answer keys contain the official set of correct answers. Candidates have had a chance to challenge the questions from the provisional answer key window.

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The institute had opened a window for objections, and all the challenges were addressed before publishing the final questions. These answer keys prove to be a good clue for candidates to calculate their rank before the official result is declared.

Where to download GATE 2026 question papers

Candidates can pick up the master question papers and answer keys for GATE 2026 from the official website. They just have to go to the website’s homepage, select the respective paper from there, and download the PDF file.

The question papers are available for all the disciplines and can be downloaded for future reference. According to IIT Guwahati, only official sources can provide accurate and up-to-date information.

When will the GATE 2026 result be declared

The GATE 2026 result will be announced soon. Even though there is no official time mentioned yet, the institute has assured that the result will be released soon on the GOAPS portal. 

After its publication, the candidates will be able to check their results using their enrolment ID or registered email ID and password.

Details like the section-wise marks, overall score, and All India Rank (AIR) will be mentioned on the scorecard, and they will be very helpful for admission/recruitment purposes. 

How to check the GATE 2026 result on GOAPS

After logging into the GOAPS portal, the result can be checked by clicking on the candidate login link. After entering the details, the candidates should click on the “GATE 2026 Result” option.

Now, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download it for any future use, and it is advisable to keep a copy of the result for admission/counselling purposes.

The candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for any updates about the result and upcoming admission processes advised by IIT Guwahati.

Also Read: SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website

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GATE 2026 Answer Key Released, How To Check Result And Direct Result Link Here
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