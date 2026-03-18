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Home > Education News > SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website

SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has posted the SOF Level 2 Result 2026 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the second-level exams can check their results online.

SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026
SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 18, 2026 18:24:16 IST

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SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has posted the SOF Level 2 Result 2026 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the second-level exams can check their results online. 

The Level 2 exam is being conducted for the top rankers of Level 1 and is used as an important selection criterion in core subjects like Mathematics, Science, and English.

Where to check the SOF Level 2 result 2026 online

Candidates can check their SOF Level 2 result on the official results portal at results.sofworld.org. The result has been released for major Olympiads like the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), the National Science Olympiad (NSO), and the International English Olympiad (IEO). Students need to log in with their registered details and can check their scorecard.

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How to download the SOF Level 2 scorecard 2026

Candidates can use the detailed steps to check their SOF Level 2 result:

  • Open the official website: results.sofworld.org
  • Click the ‘SOF Level 2 Result 2026’ link 
  • Fill in the required data: Student name, Mobile number, Email ID, Country, Captcha Verification
  • Click on Submit, Download, and view the result

It is advised to keep a copy of the scorecard for future use. 

What details are required to check the SOF Level 2 result 2026

The registered details are required to log in and check the result. The qualifications are student name, registered mobile number, email ID, country, and captcha. It is suggested to use the correct details to avoid login errors while checking the result.

What exams are covered under the SOF Level 2 result 2026

The results announced include three major Olympiads conducted by SOF:

  • International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO)
  • National Science Olympiad (NSO)
  • International English Olympiad (IEO)

These exams assess students’ academic abilities at a competitive level and are widely recognised across schools.

What happens after the SOF Level 2 result 2026

After publishing the results, SOF will announce details regarding Awards, Rankings, and Certificates. Students who master the material might receive medals, certificates of excellence, and other accolades. Merit lists and details regarding ranking will be released on the official website.

Why is the SOF Level 2 result 2026 important

The SOF Level 2 is a serious academic achievement as it tests those who have already been allowed through the first round of selection. Performance in such Olympiads shows strong conceptual understanding and enhances a student’s academic profile. 

Students are prompted to frequently visit the official SOF website for updates regarding awards, certificates, and further information regarding the SOF Level 2 Result 2026.

Also Read: BFUHS Admit Card 2026 Out For Staff Nurse Exam, Check How To Download
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Tags: SOF Level 2 resultSOF Level 2 scorecard downloadSOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026SOF Olympiad result

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SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website

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SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website
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SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website
SOF Olympiad Level 2 Result 2026 Announced, Check Scores At Official Website

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