BFUHS Admit Card 2026 Out For Staff Nurse Exam, Check How To Download

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has made the staff nurse admit card 2026 available on March 18. Candidates who are already registered for the examination can now download the hall ticket from the official website.

It is compulsory to carry the admit card on the day of the examination, and it contains important information such as exam date, venue, and time.

Where to download the BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026

To download the BFUHS staff nurse admit card 2026 from the official website, bfuhs.ggsmch.org, the download link is made active in online mode.

To download the admit card, candidates have to log in with their registration number and password or date of birth.

Babu Farid University of Health Sciences has stated that they won’t be sending admit cards by post. Hence, it is mandatory to download the hall ticket.

How to download the BFUHS admit card 2026 online

To download the BFUHS admit card, candidates have to do the following:

Go to the official website: bfuhs.ggsmch.org

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ or ‘Notices’ link on the homepage

Click on the ‘BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026′ link

Log in using registration number and password or date of birth

Click on Submit, Download admit card, and then take a printout

Candidates can keep multiple copies for future use.

What details are mentioned on the BFUHS admit card 2026

The admit card has very important information about the examination, which should be checked. Check the following information:

Name and Roll Number of Candidate Date

Shift Timing of Examination

Address of Examination Centre

Copy of Photograph and Signature

Time of Reporting and Examination Instruction

If there is any mismatch, the candidate must immediately contact the university officials and request them for any amendments.

What documents are required on exam day

The candidate should carry the following documents to the exam centre for verification purposes: The original printed copy of the Admit Card

Government-issued Photo ID, e.g., Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID

Any other document mentioned in the Admit Card

If the candidate fails to provide any of the above documents, then he will be denied admission to the examination hall.

Why is the BFUHS admit card 2026 important

The Admit Card serves as an official ticket and will be required at different stages of recruitment. The presence of the Admit Card ensures that only the qualified candidate can appear for the examination. The candidates need to note down all the instructions given in the Admit Card.

Now that the BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026 has been released, the candidates should prepare themselves well for the examination. They should make sure that all the necessary documents are prepared and ready for the examination. They can routinely visit the official website to check for any further updates.

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