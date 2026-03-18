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Home > Education News > CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here

CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 18, 2026 15:59:43 IST

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CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 as part of its new two-board exam policy. The new policy will provide a second chance to students to improve their results in a given academic year.

According to the notification, second board examinations will be conducted in May 2026, in which eligible students will be able to reappear in a maximum of three subjects.

What is the CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 policy

In the CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026, Class 10 students will be allowed to sit the second board exam in selected subjects. The new policy is aimed at reducing the academic stress on the students and providing flexibility to improve scores.

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However, the board has advised that only students genuinely seeking improvement should opt for the second examination.

When will the CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 be conducted

CBSE has announced that the second board examinations will be conducted in May 2026 as per the notified dates. Though the notification has clarified that subject-wise dates will be announced soon. Students will be eligible to appear for a maximum of three subjects.

What are the key dates for the CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026

CBSE has outlined the dates for fee payment and List of Candidates (LOC) submission for the second exam.

  • LOC submission (1st phase): March 18 to 31, 2026
  • Fee payment (1st phase): 1 to 5 days after result declaration
  • LOC submission (2nd phase): 1 to 5 days after result declaration
  • Fee payment (2nd phase): 1 to 5 days after result declaration
  • LOC submission (3rd phase with late fee): 7 to 8 days after result declaration
  • Fee payment (3rd phase with late fee): 7 to 8 days after result declaration

The board has emphasised strict deadlines as the system will close at 11:59 pm on each phase’s last day.

Who will submit the LOC for the CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026

CBSE has asked schools to submit the LOC for the First time. As the LOC will be submitted by individual students without any discrimination,

The principal of schools will be provided with the information about the student and eligibility from the school, and complete the process within the given time.

CBSE has also addressed the students about subject selection, which is not clear for each student, along with the fee, and they have to choose the proper subject.

What about compartment candidates in the CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026

All the students placed in the compartment category will have to submit a fresh LOC. But in this case, eligibility will not be the same, so subject combinations will be different,

The board has also warned that if you complete your second board examination within the deadline, you will be disqualified.

Why is CBSE introducing the second board exam

The Board has taken a two-board exam as part of the reform to make the process more flexible and student-friendly, as students can rest for better performance in the next year.

But the board has also advised the students to take part only when necessary, else it will be difficult for the Board to manage logistical issues.

With the CBSE second board exam 2026, the Board has given the chance of a second opportunity to all students and plans to conduct the exam properly and transparently. And the students, as well as Schools are advised to follow the Regs and the authentication process.

Also Read: Eid 2026 School Holiday Date: When Will Schools Remain Close For Eid-ul-Fitr?

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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Tags: CBSE 2nd Board ExamCBSE 2nd board exam 2026CBSE Class 10 Board examsCBSE Class 10 second board exam date

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CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here

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CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here
CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here
CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here
CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here

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