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Home > Education News > Eid 2026 School Holiday Date: When Will Schools Remain Close For Eid-ul-Fitr?

Eid 2026 School Holiday Date: When Will Schools Remain Close For Eid-ul-Fitr?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is expected to be observed soon, with schools across India likely to remain closed. As Ramadan nears its end, educational institutions are preparing for the festival.

school holiday on Eid
school holiday on Eid

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 18, 2026 15:26:14 IST

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Eid 2026 School Holiday Date: When Will Schools Remain Close For Eid-ul-Fitr?

As the holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end, schools and colleges all over India are gearing up for the joyous occasion of Eidul-Fitr 2026.

It is the festival that celebrates the end of a month-long fast. This year, the festival is scheduled to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Various schools and colleges all over India are likely to declare a public holiday on this day to celebrate the occasion.

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When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 expected in India

According to the moon sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is scheduled to be celebrated on either March 20 or March 21. The time of the month of Ramadan will end by the sighting of the crescent moon, and the date of the holy festival will be confirmed afterward.

The information is likely to be released only after the official confirmation of the sighting of the moon, which will cause some changes in various college holidays.

Will schools remain closed on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026

Most schools and colleges all over India observe Eid-il-Fitr as a holiday. As per the preliminary declaration, several schools have declared March 21 as a holiday on their academic calendar, and some might observe Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20.

The final word regarding the holiday is released closer to the date, after the official confirmation of the moon sighting.

Why does Eid-ul-Fitr date change every year

The holy festival follows the Islamic Hijri calendar. This count of days is based on the lunar cycle, not on the Gregorian calendar, making the date of the festival susceptible to change every year.

As months in the Hijri calendar are dependent on the sighting of the moon, the date of the holy festival can’t be confirmed at the onset.

What is the significance of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr

It is one of the most holy months in Islam. During this month, the Muslims fast from dawn to sunset with prayers and charity. The end of this month is marked with a festival called Eid-ul-Fitr or Meethi Eid in India. 

On this day, people go to the mosque to pray and then celebrate with family time, food, and greetings. There are also various other foods and sweets, including sweets called sewaiyan, prepared during this time.

How do schools plan Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

The Eid al-Fitr holiday is marked as a public holiday in the school schedule. However, the exact date is often not known, so schools have to keep their timetables flexible. 

Some schools do issue a tentative date for the holiday, but the final notice or circular is issued closer to the festival date, upon confirmation of the moon sighting.

How is Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across India

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most exciting festivals celebrated all across the country. In the days leading up to the festival, various markets also see a lot of activity as people buy clothes, sweets, gifts, and other things for celebration. Mosques also prepare for the congregational prayers.

In the name of charity, people also do various activities. Eid-ul-Fitr is also considered a special occasion celebrating the cultural diversity of India, as people of all religious communities are brought together for a festive celebration. 

And this celebration of Eidi-ufriz is an important part of the school calendar for students and teachers alike. The final circular will be issued soon.

Also Read: Bihar Board Result 2026: Where And How To Check Class 10, 12 Scores

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 3:26 PM IST
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Eid 2026 School Holiday Date: When Will Schools Remain Close For Eid-ul-Fitr?
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