Home > Education > RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series

RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the RRB NTPC graduate-level Mock Test 2025 link through the official website. Candidates can now attempt the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 to prepare before appearing for the upcoming CBT 2 Exam. RRB is conducting this mock test for the candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and to improve time management.

RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link activated. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 8, 2025 18:02:01 IST

RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the RRB NTPC graduate-level Mock Test 2025 link through the official website. Candidates can now attempt the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 to prepare before appearing for the upcoming CBT 2 Exam. RRB is conducting this mock test for the candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and to improve time management. 

How to Attempt RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test?

Candidates can check these steps to know how attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 mock test

  • Visit the official website or click on direct link provided below

  • Click ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test Link’, on homepage

  • On login page, click on sign in tab

  • RRB NTPC mock test instructions will appear on screen

  • Click on next and start attempting RRB NTPC CBT 2 mock test

Direct Link to take RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025: Click Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025

RRBs have not yet released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card when released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card includes important details including exam name, exam date, exam timings, examination centre, and more. 

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:02 PM IST
RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series

RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series
RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series
RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series
RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series

