RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the RRB NTPC graduate-level Mock Test 2025 link through the official website. Candidates can now attempt the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 to prepare before appearing for the upcoming CBT 2 Exam. RRB is conducting this mock test for the candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and to improve time management.
How to Attempt RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test?
Candidates can check these steps to know how attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 mock test
Visit the official website or click on direct link provided below
Click ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test Link’, on homepage
On login page, click on sign in tab
RRB NTPC mock test instructions will appear on screen
Click on next and start attempting RRB NTPC CBT 2 mock test
Direct Link to take RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025: Click Here
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025
RRBs have not yet released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card when released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card includes important details including exam name, exam date, exam timings, examination centre, and more.