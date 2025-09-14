SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Step-by-Step Guide To Download Junior Associates Hall Tickets

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates appearing for the Junior Associates Preliminary Examination can download their hall tickets from the official portal once the link goes live.

According to SBI, the Preliminary Exam for Junior Associates will be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The exam will be an online objective test of 100 marks, lasting 1 hour, and comprising 100 questions divided into English (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (25 questions). A negative marking system will also be applied, with one-fourth of the marks deducted for each wrong answer.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 5,180 Clerk posts across the country.

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in. Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials on the new page. Click Submit to view your hall ticket. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

SBI has stated that the admit card will be released shortly. Based on past trends for Clerk and other SBI exams, candidates can expect the call letters 1 week to 10 days before the exam. Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website regularly to avoid missing updates.

