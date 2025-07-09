LIVE TV
School Assembly News Headlines July 10, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Israeli Troops Demolishes Palestinians Homes And Other News Updates

School Assembly News Headlines July 10, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Israeli Troops Demolishes Palestinians Homes And Other News Updates

The morning assemblies are an integral aspect of any school and students should also take initiative to share news updates from the different sectors of society. The news updates makes young minds aware of the current affairs.

School Assembly

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 01:21:24 IST

The morning assemblies are an integral aspect of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different sectors of society. The news updates provide important information that makes young minds aware of the current affairs which are an important part of the education. 

World News Updates

1.    AI Chatbot Grok Faces Backlash For Praising Nazi Dictator Adolf Hitler
2.    Israeli Troops Demolishes Palestinians Homes In The Tulkarm Refugee Camp 
3.    King Charles III’s Bloodshot Eye During French President’s Visit Raises Concern
4.    Reports Point Out Coup Brewing In Pakistan: Asif Munir To Likely Dethrone President Asif Ali Zardari
5.    Climate Monitor Records June The Hottest Month in the Western Europe

National News Updates

1.    IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash: Both Pilots Dead After Plane Crashes In Rajasthan’s Churu District
2.    12 Maoists Lays Down Arms, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
3.    Supreme Court allows the release of Vijay Raaz Udaipur Files, Rejects Urgent Hearing
4.    Delhi Court Extends Tahawwur Rana’s Judicial Custody In The 26/11/2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Case
5.    ED Raids 11 Locations Across Punjab And Haryana In The Donkey Route Case

Business News Updates  

 1.    Indian Origin Sabih Khan Named As Apple’s Chief Operating Officer
2.    Donald Trump Said That The Pharmaceuticals Tariffs Could Reach 200 Per Cent
3.    SEBI’s Former Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Says No Regulatory Lapse In Jane Street Case
4.    SEBI Scrutinizing Other High Frequency Traders After The Jane Street Case
5.    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Encourages Cisco To Expand Its Footprint In India

Sports News Updates

1.    England’s Harry Brooke Leaps To The Number 1 Spot In The ICC Test Rankings
2.    Formula 1 Team Red Bull Sacks Team Principal Christian Horner after 20-year stint
3.    Chelsea Storms Into FIFA World Cup Final After Beating Fluminense By 2-0
4.    Aryna Sabalenka Books Spot In The Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals After Beating Laura Siegemund
5.    Sanju Samson Becomes The Most Expensive Player At The Kerala Cricket League Auction

