Delhi Government Approves Proposal To Set Up Smart Boards In Government Classrooms

In a landmark move, the Delhi government headed by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved a proposal to set up 18,996 smart boards in the government classrooms. Education Minister Ashish Sood has announced this decision. Briefing the reporters, he said that another proposal to install 2,466 smart boards in 75 CM Shri Schools is in the tendering stage. The Education Minister added that 18,996 boards would be set up in phases during the 5-year term of the government. The CM Shri schools are model government schools that have been upgraded under a scheme similar to the Centre’s PM Shri (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India). As per the Delhi’s latest Economic Survey, there are 1,053 government-run schools, with about 1.8 million students and 70,111 teachers in Delhi.

New reforms focus on a more inclusive learning process

The new reforms initiated by the Delhi Government tend to focus more on the inclusive learning aspect by including the students from the impoverished areas. Ashish Sood said that the past projects catered to the needs of the students in the central and elite areas. However, the new reforms aim to introduce digital learning to the schools in the under served areas like the Najafgarh, Narela, Seemapuri, Mahavir Enclave and Kirari. The Education Minister also said that the Delhi Government under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership is committed to deliver world class, equitable and digital empowered education to every child in Delhi.

What are the other facilities to be introduced by the Delhi Government?

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Delhi Cabinet has given its nod to a Rs 900 crore plan to modernise government schools. The Delhi government aims to add 21,412 smart classrooms, upgrade school facilities, and also introduce a dedicated teacher training programme. The smart classrooms will also have internet enabled teaching aids, interactive screens and learning management tools.

