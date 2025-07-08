ICMAI CMI Foundation June 2025 Exam Results Out: Riya Poddar Tops The List

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation June 2025 exam result and also released the topper’s list alongside. This year, Riya Poddar from Howrah, West Bengal has topped the CMA Foundation examination. Apart from Riya, Akshat Agrawal from Surat, Gujarat has secured the second place while Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam, Tamil Nadu and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar, Rajasthan have jointly secured the third position.

How to check ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2025

1. The candidates need to click on the ICMAI’s official website icmai.in.

2. They should then open the ‘Result of June 2025 Foundation Examination’ link.

3. The candidates then need to click the result page, entered the login credentials and then log in.

4. After these steps, the students can then check and download their result for the future references.

The candidates who have passed this stage will now be eligible for the CMA Intermediate Exam.

What is the CMA Intermediate Exam?

The CMA Intermediate exam is the second level of the Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) course offered by the ICMAI. The qualifying rates have shown that this exam is considered challenging for the candidates but it is achievable if they prepare for the exam with a focused preparation, a structured approach, and consistent effort.

How do the students cope up with their failures in the ICMAI exam?

Students, who couldn’t clear the ICMAI exam failures should accept the feedback from their teachers, seniors and the toppers regarding their mistakes. They should then analyze their performance, seek guidance, and stay motivated as well for their future endeavours. Apart from these techniques, they should also review their study plan, strengthen weak areas, and also carefully again contemplate their study materials. There can be a case where reducing the study materials would lead to an efficient exam preparation for them.

