Home > Education > DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Out: Here’s What Candidates Should Know

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Out: Here’s What Candidates Should Know

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has published the DTE Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025. Candidates can check their merit number via candidate login on poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. CAP Round 1 option form submission starts July 8 and ends July 10, while the provisional seat allotment will be announced on July 12.

DTE Maharashtra has released the Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates must verify details and submit CAP Round 1 options by July 10.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 17:56:52 IST

DTE Maharashtra has announced the final merit list for polytechnic admissions for 2025-26. Candidates who applied for the polytechnic diploma courses can check their merit status through the official portal – poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The list is based on marks in the qualifying examination. In case of two candidates acquiring the equal marks, the tie-breaker will be applied as per admission brochure provisions.

What Should Candidates Do Now?

Once logged in, candidates should carefully verify all their submitted details including name, gender, category, qualifying marks, and any reservation claims. If anything appears incorrect, now is the time to report it.

DTE Maharashtra clearly states that if a candidate has wrongly provided information and got the seat on the basis of that, then his admission would be cancelled automatically with no escape clauses whatsoever. 

Also remember that the merit list highlights only your standing in relation to the other applicants. It does not confirm a seat in any college or course.

CAP Round 1 Begins July 8

Next, comes the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). All eligible candidates must fill and confirm their online Option Form between July 8 and July 10, 2025, through their login on the official portal.

Only those who complete this step will be considered for CAP Round 1 seat allotment, which is scheduled to be announced on July 12, 2025.

Steps to Check Your Merit Status

If you’re unsure how to check your final merit number, here’s a quick guide:

  1. Visit poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

  2. Click on Candidate Login

  3. Enter your Application ID and Password

  4. Go to the Final Merit Status section

  5. Verify your details and download the merit information

You should also print or save the information for future use during CAP rounds and college reporting.

This merit list is only the starting point for the polytechnic admission process. We are in the CAP rounds now and it’s very important that the candidates keep an eye on the official site. They’re going to want to pay attention to the date, fill forms accurately, and be vigilant for any sudden updates or notices.

Whether it is a government polytechnic or a private institute, it is important that candidates pay attention and act quickly in order to get their seat.

Tags: DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 1DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic merit list 2025Maharashtra diploma admission

