TG ICET Results 2025 Declared: Download Rank Cards @icet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the TS ICET 2025 (Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test) results on July 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check their rank cards from the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. The council will also release the final answer key for TS ICET 2025. Earlier, TGCHE had published the provisional answer key, question papers, and individual response sheets. Objections to the provisional key were accepted between June 22 and 26.

Last Updated: July 7, 2025 17:22:41 IST

This year TS ICET 2025 exam was conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts each day. The examination was administered by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

For taking admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges, students appear for the TS ICET exam. Candidates are ranked based on their performance in the entrance test.

Steps To Check Score Cards

To download the TS ICET rank card, candidates should follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TS ICET 2025 result or marks memo download.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: View and download your TS ICET 2025 rank card.

Step 5: Save a copy for future admission and counselling use.

Direct Link To Download The Result: https://icet.tgche.ac.in/TGICET/TGICET_GetRankCard.aspx?open-reg

What happens after the TS ICET result?

Following the release of results, the counselling schedule, which will include registration dates, document verification, and choice filling, will be announced shortly on the official portal.

The question paper for the TS ICET consisted of three sections: Section A includes Analytical Ability, Section B for Mathematical Ability and Section C for Communication Ability. The exam is conducted annually by a designated university (in 2025, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda) on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

